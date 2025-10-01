What is the age gap between Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani? Know everything about their love story

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are all over the news and social media after the lovebirds got hitched on September 30. The popular television actress started dating her now-husband in 2020, and after almost 5 years of being in a relationship, the two are now a married couple. For those wondering if they are of the same age, let us tell you that no, they are not! Keep scrolling to know the age gap between them.

Avika Gor was born in June 1997, making her 28 years old in 2025. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, was born in March 1991, which makes him 34 years old in 2025. This creates a 6-year age difference, with the actress being 6 years younger than her husband. Despite this gap, both lovebirds viewed it as a minor detail rather than a major issue. Avika has openly talked about how age was a consideration for Milind as their relationship developed. For example, she recalled that Milind once told her she was still young and should take time to explore her life and career.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's love story

Avika and Milind met via mutual friends and officially started dating in 2020. Their love grew, and their bond strengthened with each passing day, culminating in their engagement in June 2025. Just 3 months after this, the two have now tied the knot, and interestingly, this happened on national television.

Both of them are participating in the reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga, along with other celebrity couples like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Swara Bhasker-Fahad and others. Avika and Milind got hitched on the sets of this show in the presence of their family and other contestants.

