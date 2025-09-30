Bigg Boss 19, September 30, Episode Highlights: 8 contestants nominated for eviction, Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama yell at each other

Bigg Boss 19, September 30, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Tanya Mittal talking to Farrhana Bhatt about Nehal Chudasama. Zeishan Quadri questions Farrhana’s siding with Nehal. After a while, Bigg Boss announces that the captain of the house will have no special power to save anyone from nomination. Following the announcement, the nomination task unfolds, creating chaos in the house.

Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and others get nominated

Farrhana Bhatt, being the captain, nominates Ashnoor Kaur. During the task, Abhishek Bajaj comments that the Laila Majnu actress became captain only because of Nehal. Meanwhile, Ashnoor and Farrhana lock horns and pass pointed remarks at each other. Nehal and Tanya engage in a heated argument as the former claims that the social media influencer is jealous of her.

Lastly, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, and Pranit More end up getting nominated for this week.

Tanya Mittal loses cool at Nehal Chudasama as they fight aggressively

After the nomination task, Neelam confronts Kunickaa for supporting Nehal’s statement about Tanya that she hasn't struggled but has been served with everything by her parents.

Gradually, the issue snowballs into a huge issue. Tanya accuses Nehal of being jealous of her, while Nehal hits back, saying she is not jealous of anyone and claps back at her. Nehal keeps yelling at Tanya. On the other hand, the latter becomes angry at her for dragging her parents into the fight.

Later in the house, Kunickaa asks Shehbaz not to change clothes openly, but in the bathroom. The latter clarifies his stand, and the veteran actor mentions that her only concern is decency. Shehbaz says he has issues with her waxing in the laundry area.

Further, Farrhana and Kunickaa open up about life hardships. The former talks about her parents getting separated and calls marriage ‘scary.’ Kunickaa recalls her first divorce, saying, “Mai 9 saal apne bete ke liye ladi.”

The next day, Baseer Ali and Pranit More argue over cloth containers and space in the laundry area. Unexpectedly, it turns ugly, and everyone gathers around them. The episode ends.

