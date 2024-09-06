REPORT: Elvish Yadav gets questioned by ED in connection to money laundering, snake venom cases yet again; agency seizes his mobile phone

It seems like legal troubles for Elvish Yadav aren't slowing down. In connection to the money laundering case, which is reportedly related to the rave party incident, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner had been summoned to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a few times. As per the recent reports, Yadav was again questioned by the ED officials at the Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) headquarters. The extensive interrogation lasted for several hours, and a video of him coming out of the Lucknow ED office was also released.

If reports are to be believed, the officials at the ED zonal office in Lucknow grilled Elvish Yadav for about eight long hours. It was in July 2024 that the YouTuber was last summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged link to the money laundering case.

Media reports suggest that during the recent interrogation held in Lucknow, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was inquired about his contacts, properties, bank accounts, and other belongings. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that the officials also seized his mobile phone to examine photos, videos, and chat conversations during the course of the interrogation.

The YouTuber is currently embroiled in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) due to the alleged generation of proceeds from crime and the suspected use of illicit funds for organizing rave or recreational parties. Earlier, Elvish was arrested in March 2024 but was granted bail by a local court five days after his arrest.

For the uninitiated, Elvish Yadav was charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida Police. An FIR was filed against six people, including Elvish, in November last year, and the case has been under investigation since then. According to the FIR, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame and the other five people allegedly supplied snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

