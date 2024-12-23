Shark Tank India 4 PROMO: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast pitches sports nutrition brand; Vineeta Singh grills him 'Yaha kya kar rahe ho...'

Shark Tank India Season 4 is set to be back in January 2025, and fans can't keep calm as the show's new promo is already out. The latest promo of Season 4 features a glimpse of more than 10 pitches and the sharks's interaction with the pitchers. Amidst all the pitches, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, is seen pitching his sports nutrition brand Beast Life to the sharks.

Shark Tank India's official YouTube page shared a long promo of the show's upcoming season. In this promo, Gaurav Taneja informs the sharks that he has more than 9.5 million followers on YouTube and more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Upon hearing this, Vineeta Singh tells him, "Ek crore toh aap ek ghante mai kama lete ho. Yaha kya kar rahe ho? (You earn one crore in one hour. What are you doing here?).

Later, to impress the sharks with his pitch, Gaurav Taneja said, looking at the camera, "This is our reel. Do not forget to like, share, and comment on this reel." He then said, looking at the sharks, "And give us a good deal." For the uninformed, Gaurav's fitness brand, which he pitched on the show, offered a range of health supplements, protein powders, mass gainers, etc.

Watch Shark Tank India Season 4 promo here-

Gaurav Taneja, along with his wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, is also a pilot, and their kids are also quite popular on YouTube and have millions of followers. Gaurav Taneja is 38 years old and already has a niche for himself in the fitness category as a content creator. His appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4 has caused a significant buzz online and grabbed eyeballs.

For those who don't know, Gaurav Taneja and his wife, Ritu Rathee, have been all over the news recently due to their online feud and divorce rumors. However, later, he clarified that it was a problem that they faced, which is normal for every married couple once in a while in a long-term relationship.

India's most loved business reality show, Shark Tank India 4, will return to Television screens on January 6, 2025. The entrepreneurs who will be seen on the show as sharks are Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Amit Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Peyush Bansal, Azhar Iqubal, Kunal Bahl and Varun Dua.

