Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar compares fellow sharks to Bollywood actors; find out who is Shah Rukh Khan of the show
Shark Tank India 4 premieres on January 6, 2025. Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Azhar Iqubal, Peyush Bansal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal are the returning Sharks.
The trailer for the upcoming Shark Tank India 4 was unveiled a few days ago and the anticipation is high among the viewers about the upcoming season. There will be some old faces from the panel and also a few new Sharks. In the recent press conference for Shark Tank India 4, Shark Namita Thapar compared her fellow panelists to Bollywood personalities.
Namita Thapar, always full of energy, was asked which celebrity each shark resembled. She described Anupam Mittal as Jackie Shroff, while Aman Gupta’s ‘King of romance vibe’ linked him to the great Shah Rukh Khan.
In jest, she said Azhar Iqubal is like the late, legendary Irrfan Khan, and Ritesh Agarwal was labeled as Alok Nath, the always-smiling 'Babuji' figure of Bollywood. Adding to Namita's description, the audience joked that Kunal Bahl is the Paresh Rawal of the group.
The Sharks this season include returning favorites Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of OYO; Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and chairman of Inshorts; and Varun Dua, founder and CEO of ACKO. Joining them is new Shark Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital.
The upcoming season will also have two vibrant hosts, Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki, adding their unique charm to the mix. It was earlier revealed that the theme for the current season is 'Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India.'
Shark Tank India Season 4 premieres on January 6, 2025, and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV. Make sure to tune in to witness high-stakes deals, innovative ideas, and inspiring success stories.
