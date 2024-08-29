Shivangi Joshi's heartfelt note on bestie Jannat Zubair's birthday proves how much she loves her: 'I want to remind you...'

It is television's cutie Jannat Zubair's birthday today and the actress is living it up spending her special day with her loved ones. The talented actress and social media influencer brought in her birthday with her friends and family and threw a party for them. On her special day, Jannat's close friend Shivangi Joshi took to social media and shared a warm birthday wish for her.

Shivangi Joshi took to social media and shared a picture with birthday girl Jannat Zubair and also a video of her birthday celebration. She also wrote a heartwarming message for her.

Dedicating the popular Mera Yaar song for Jannat, Shivangi wrote, "Happy birthday meri pyaari dost. On your special day, I want to take a moment to reflect on the countless memories we’ve created…From our silly jokes to our deepest conversations, every moment with you is precious…On your birthday, I want to remind you how much you mean to me. You’re not just my best friend, you’re family.."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's birthday wish for Jannat Zubair here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further added, "Wishing you a birthday that’s as incredible as you are. May all your dreams and wishes come true…here’s to many more years of friendship, love, and joy.."

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and the duo got along brilliantly. They were often seen enjoying each other's company. When Joshi was eliminated from the show, Jannat was seen breaking down in tears.

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair kept in touch and met on various occasions. Be it birthdays, special ocassions or time of need, the duo stood by each other and maintained their friendship.

