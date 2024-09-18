When Shweta Tiwari was admitted, put on SALINE after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Here's why: THROWBACK

Shweta Tiwari impressed her sea of followers with her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, did you know that the actress, was once hospitalised after completing her stunt duties on the sets of the adventure reality show? Well, in today's throwback segment let us remember the time when Shweta had to be put in saline.



A report by ETimes revealed that Shweta Tiwari had posted a picture and a video on her Instagram handle, where fans had seen that she was put in saline. Her fans were concerned about her health. The team of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star posted a statement that read, "We have been receiving a lot of calls and messages on Shweta Tiwari's health. This is to inform everyone that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure. The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change."

Tiwari's team informed her sea of followers that there was nothing to worry about and that her health was ok. They released a statement where they spoke about her being in the hospital because of having low blood pressure and weakness. The statement by Shweta's team then read, "We thank you for all the love and good wishes coming her way. She is recovering soon and will be home sooner than we know."

Talking about Shweta, she was one of the top 5 contestants along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh, on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt reality show ended on October 26 and it was Arjun Bijlani won and took home the trophy.

The report also stated that she was recovering well and was expected to come back home. The shoot of the show took place in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was in the month of June when she came back to promote the finale episodes of the stunt-based reality show.

Palak Tiwari's mom is best known for playing the iconic role of Prerna Basu in Cezanne Khan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She had even taken part in Bigg Boss 4 and had also won the season and was also seen in a TV show called Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She was last spotted in Zakir Khan's comedy show titled Aapka Apna Zakir.

