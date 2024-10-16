Shweta Tiwari’s birthday trip to Dubai is all about enjoying poolside in bikini with a book in hand and desert adventure

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari turned 44 on October 4. The actress rang in her birthday in Dubai, surrounded by her closest friends. Yesterday (October 15), the actress took to social media to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations in Dubai and fans can’t get enough of the pictures. Let’s take a look below to know why the birthday pictures caught the attention of her fans.

Shweta Tiwari uploaded a series of pictures and videos. The first picture is a photo of herself in a Dubai mall where she is seen wearing a green chequered shirt and jeans. Next is a selfie of her with her friends. The subsequent images have the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress creating memories to be cherished forever as she enjoys exploring different destinations. Even on the trip, most pictures show her with a book in hand, which proves that she is an ardent reader.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s post here:

Fan favorite picture is the solo photos of the actress by poolside wherein she flaunts her toned body in a black and white bikini set. She enjoyed a quiet time by the poolside reading. Another picture that caught our attention is the actress wearing a red fitted bodycon in a cafe. Attached last is a clip featuring Tiwari enjoying a safari ride with her face covered with a scarf

The post is uploaded with the caption, “Creating memories with @vikaaskalantri @payalsoniiiiii @sohail__mughal___ @victor__robinson___ Birthday trip to Dubai.”

Netizens gathered in the comment section to express their admiration for the actress. One user wrote, "gorgeous!" Another commented, "Age is just a number for you."

Talking about Shweta Tiwari's professional life, she was last seen in Aapka Apna Zakir, which recently wrapped up. And on the personal front, she is a single mother to two children- a son Reyansh and a daughter Palak. Her daughter is walking in her steps and has made her Bollywood debut.

