Sushmita Sen shares heartwarming VIDEO with Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana, wishes her niece on 3rd birthday

On Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana's third birthday, Sushmita Sen wished her niece with a heartfelt post. For the uninformed, Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen's brother. Although Charu and Rajeev are divorced, the former couple have been cordial with each other's family. Charu and Sushmita have maintained a good bond and they have even travelled a few times with their daughters.

Now, wishing Ziana on her third birthday, Sushmita Sen shared an adorable post on her social media handle. She shared a heartwarming video of playing with Ziana. Sharing this video, Sushmita Sen wrote, "HAPPYYYYYY BIRTHDAY @ziana_asopa. An avalanche of kisses & God’s choicest blessings always!! I love you, #buakijaan #duggadugga."

Watch Sushmita Sen's video with Ziana here-

For the uninformed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana celebrates her third birthday today (November 1). On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, it's a double celebration for Charu as she even rings her daughter's birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu Asopa dropped an adorable video of Ziana in a pink outfit. The little one looks cute as she is candidly captured here.

In the caption of this post, Charu Asopa wrote, "Happy bday my everything may god give you all the happiness in the world. I love you my jaan it feels like yesterday when I took you in my arms for the first time and today you ve become three years old, can’t believe it’s been three years,. you are big girl, my doll.. happy bday to both of us my Jaan."

Take a look at Charu Asopa's post here-

Speaking about Charu Asopa's connection to Sushmita Sen, Charu was married to Sushmita's real brother, Rajeev Sen. Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019 and became parents to a daughter, Ziana. While the couple had a love marriage, soon there was trouble in paradise. After levelling several accusations against each other, the couple eventually parted ways.

After their divorce, the former duo have been cordial with each other and often spend time together with their daughter.

Workwise, Charu Asopa has been a part of several shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein, Karn Sangini, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana and more.

