Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a beloved sitcom for many viewers in India. With its relatable storylines and hilarious characters, it stands out from the rest. But aside from bringing laughter to homes, the show also grabs attention whenever there are changes in the cast.

Over the years, the show has witnessed several significant changes in its star cast. Many OG actors who became popular by playing comic characters are no longer a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's a list of the new cast members whom the makers onboarded.

1. Sacchin Shrof as Taarak Mehta

Taarak Mehta is a significant figure in Jethalal's life, with Jethalal seeing him as his go-to person. Shailesh Lodha was the one who portrayed Taarak Mehta in the series. However, he chose to leave the show suddenly in April 2022.

Following his exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into his shoes and is presently seen portraying the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is a renowned name in the industry and has been around for the past several years.

2. Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's accent as a Parsi woman and her equation with her onscreen husband were among the most loved aspects of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As of now, she is no longer a part of the sitcom. After a major altercation with the makers of the show, the actress even filed a police complaint against producer Asit Modi.

In the meantime, makers onboarded Monaz Mevawalla to play the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi after Jennifer's controversial exit. Monaz has appeared in a couple of TV shows. She has previously worked in shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Rishton Ki Dor, Ardhangini, Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, and many more.

3. Balwinder Singh Suri as Mr Roshan Singh Sodhi

Originally, Gurucharan Singh's popularity skyrocketed owing to his performance as Mr. Roshan Singh Sodhi. Talking about Gurucharan, he has been a part of the show right from the beginning. However, he did quit once earlier in 2013 owing to creative differences but returned soon after and joined the star cast yet again. But later, his exit from the show in 2020 led Balwinder Singh Suri to replace the actor.

Speaking of Balwinder, he started his career in the film industry and has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Well, he manages to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

4. Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali Mehta

When talking about the Anjali Mehta character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, It was Neha Mehta who was originally roped in for the role. In 2020, the actress bid goodbye to the show, which came as a shocker to the fans of the TMKOC.

Following her exit, Sunayana Fozdar signed the dotted lines to essay Anjali Mehta, the onscreen wife of Taarak Mehta. The actress is known for her presence in Qubool Hai.

5. Palak Sindhwani as Sonu Bhide

It was Jheel Mehta who originally stepped in Sonu's shoes in the show. Then, viewers had Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu Bhide, who remained a part of the show for a long time. In 2019, Palak Sindhwani joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, replacing Nidhi. Since then, the young actress has been winning the hearts of the viewers.

6. Nitish Bhaluni as Tapu

Since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's inception in 2008, Bhavya Gandhi played the role of Tapu for about 9 years. He quit the show in 2017, and then Raj Anadkat was roped in to play the character on the show. However, Raj announced his decision to quit the show in December 2022, which brought an end to a five-year-long association.

After several months, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah found the perfect actor to essay Tapu in the longest-running sitcom. Nitish Bhaluni was onboarded to essay the role of Tapu, aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada, in TMKOC.

7. Kiran Bhatt as Nattu Kaka

Ghanashyam Nayak, who originally played Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away due to severe health complications, leaving everyone shocked. After his unexpected death, Kiran Bhatt replaced Nayak. The news of the new Nattu Kaka being introduced received a mixed response from the audience.

So, in addition to the OG actors who are still a part of the show, these are the actors who are the current faces of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The sitcom recently completed 4000 episodes, and the team celebrated the milestone happily. Producer Asir Modi took to his social media and thanked the audience for their unwavering support and love. However, the show created headlines after it faced several controversies. However, fans are still waiting for Disha Vakani to return to the show opposite Dilip Joshi.

