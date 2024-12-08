Did Shah Rukh Khan charge high price for his recent performance at wedding? You will be surprised to know the answer 

Shah Rukh Khan's recent videos from dancing at a wedding went viral on Instagram. His charisma and electrifying performance captivated the audiences and left some fans wondering whether he charged a hefty amount for it. However, the bride's makeup artist cleared the confusion as they shared an inside video of King Khan from the event and replied to a curious fan, revealing that SRK was a family friend of the couple. The actor's gesture proves why he is also known as the King of Hearts in Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrit Kaur, the makeup artist of the bride from the grand wedding, shared an inside video and expressed her gratitude to King Khan for complimenting the bride's look.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the bride on the stage, praising her beauty. He also shared some fun moments with the couple and some of his romance lessons with the groom, which received loud cheers from the guests.

Later, his electrifying performance became a highlight of the evening. His energetic moves and iconic hook steps impressed fans. So, fans wondered how much a superstar who has delivered a string of hit films charged for the event and whether he was invited as a guest or a performer. Some fans put these questions in the comments section, and the makeup artist who attended the event answered them.

Take a look:

She shared how in contrast to the speculations of the fans, the actor didn't charge any money for his performance as she replied to a comment writing, "He is family frnd." Another user questioned whether Shah Rukh attended as a guest or a performer.

The artist responded honestly and wrote, "Of course, he is on stage performing." It highlights the generosity of the Jawan actor, who made the celebration unforgettable with his presence.

In some viral videos, Khan danced on some of his most popular tracks, like Jhoome Jo Pathaana and Chaiyya Chaiyya. He looked charming in a black suit, and fans couldn't help but praise his fitness and good looks.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in an action film King by Sujoy Ghosh, in which he will tentatively share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. The film hasn't been officially announced, but the actor discussed it at a film festival a few months ago.

