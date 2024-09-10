THROWBACK: When Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Vikas Sethi OPENED up on being clinically depressed: 'I was facing..'

Vikas Sethi best known for his role in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi passed away at the age of 48, on September 8 due to cardiac arrest. However, did you know that the actor was battling depression? He was missing from the TV industry for the longest time. Well, in today's throwback segment, let us revisit the time, the actor spoke about his mental health.

During an interview with Bombay Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Vikas Sethi revealed, It was a tough and frustrating phase. It wasn’t just about being out of work, but I was also facing difficulties on the personal front. I was suffering monetarily and was clinically depressed."

Talking further about his disappearance, he said that he was not on a break, but it was more like fading into oblivion. But, he was waiting to make a comeback. He had been more focused — he had changed his look and had also lost weight.

Vikas had further said, "Yes, I have made mistakes, but isn’t that human? If I had known that those mistakes would cost me my career, I would have avoided them. But now, I am positive and in a happy space. I am also getting a good response from people."

Vikas had also revealed how his wife and brother stood by him during the toughest times. He realized that there were no permanent friends in this industry, more so when you hit a rough patch. Sethi had even said how friends, who would stand outside his home, requesting him to party with them, distanced themselves when he wasn’t doing anything.

However, he felt fortunate to have a supportive family, especially his wife Jhanvi and brother Vishal, who helped him sail through. The late actor even spoke about how his wife was his driving force. Jhanvi, earlier had also posted a video of Vikas singing Shah Rukh Khan's song Layi Vi Na Gayi. His rendition will surely move you to tears.

