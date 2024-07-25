Top 5 Indian Horror TV shows that will keep you up at night; from Aahat to Fear Files

Have you ever watched or listened to terrifying horror stories that made you whisper, "Ssshhhh… Koi Hai"?

As the sun goes down and the TV screen flickers with eerie images and unsettling background music, Indian horror TV shows create an atmosphere of anticipation, preparing viewers for creepy and chilling tales that can scare the pants off anyone.

These shows feature both short and long stories based on various supernatural themes, drawing us into an eerie, mysterious world. They keep us hooked with questions like: What will happen next? Will the characters survive? How will they make it through this?

Top 5 Indian Horror TV shows

In this article, we have mentioned the top 5 terrifying Indian Horror TV shows with spooky stories that scared the hell out of us, and keep haunting our memories. So let’s dive into them.

Aahat

When it comes to Indian horror TV shows, Aahat surely tops the list. This classic Indian thriller horror anthology series originally aired on Sony Entertainment Television in the late 1990s and early 2000s for six seasons.

Initially, the show focused on occasional supernatural episodes but later expanded to explore various supernatural themes, including zombies, phantoms, ghosts, evil laughter, undead beings, and much more. Throughout each episode, Aahat never failed to capture the audience's interest.

Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein

This famous show on Zee TV showcases the truth behind mysterious and scary photographs from around India, suggesting that horror tales are not just rumors but have some basis in reality.

Fear Files didn’t have a fixed cast; each episode featured new faces and intriguing stories. This documentary series with possession, cursed houses, and mysterious deaths, presented gripping accounts experienced by real people, concluding each episode with a thrilling twist combined with experts' opinions that often left us in shock.

Ssshhhh…Koi Hai

The phrase we often use to scare someone or react to strange noises, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai aired on Star Plus and later continued on Star One, running for three seasons. This show is the perfect blend of horror and drama, guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. It features epic battles that make it stand out in the horror genre.

Beginning in 2001, the show showcased notable actors like Ronit Roy Murali Sharma, Sunil Grover, Vindu Dara Singh, and Kamya Punjabi. Over its nine-year run and more than 350 episodes, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai with its unrepeatable format featured stories with ghosts, spirits, zombies, and a lot more that never disappointed viewers, keeping them interested until the end.

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai

Hosted by Bipasha Basu, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai aired its first episode in 2015 on &TV and consists of a total of 26 short episodes, making it another notable addition to Indian horror TV shows. This weekend series features two fresh stories in each episode, focusing on various supernatural themes such as paranormal activity, phantoms, possessed objects, witches, wizards, and much more.

This compelling, and terrifying show kept the audience entertained with new stories, introducing fresh faces and increasingly terrifying situations that sent shivers down our spines.

Woh

The 90s horror TV show Woh, starring the famous Indian film director Ashutosh Gowariker, and the dwarf actor Lilliput, aired in 1998 on Zee TV. This show is said to be the Hindi adaptation of Stephen King’s epic horror novel titled IT, following the scary journey of seven teenagers who have to fight against the evil force called Woh.

Airing on Zee TV with 52 episodes, its eerie format featuring dark supernatural entities kept viewers guessing about what would happen next. With spooky music and a horrifying atmosphere, Woh is a gripping and captivating watch for fans of the horror genre.

With these captivating horror shows, Indian TV has carved out a unique space in the industry. Beyond the usual daily soaps that often end with the same situations, Indian horror TV shows explore the darker side of life, where fear, possession, and supernatural activities come to the forefront.

From Ssshhhh… Koi Hai, which set the stage for chilling horror, to Fear Files, which uncovers real-life experiences, and Aahat, featuring eerie ghost stories, Indian horror TV shows have always entertained audiences with their thrilling narratives and suspenseful plots.

