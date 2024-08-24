5 Best TV serials that took generation leap: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Time and again, leaps have always been a crucial part of daily soaps. However, recently, shows have begun incorporating generation leaps. This results in changes to the star cast, the introduction of new leads, and the start of a fresh storyline. This mostly happens when the TRP of a particular serial begins to drop or when the audience starts getting bored and is upset with the ongoing track in the show.

Generation leaps are usually a strategic move by makers to keep the viewer's interest intact and retain their audience. Lately, many TV shows have undergone significant leaps, generating both excitement and disappointment among viewers due to changes in their favorite actors, actresses and cast members. Most leaps have proven advantageous for the shows and creators, leading to a notable increase in TRPs.

Top 5 TV shows that took a generation leap

Here are the shows that experienced a generation leap and came back, with a different storyline.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The extremely popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running TV show on Indian television. The serial starred popular faces like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda as the main leads. Currently, after one more generation leap, Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani are playing the lead roles in the TV serial.

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aka YRKKH has been a household name since the very beginning. So far, the series has taken a total of four generation leaps. However, what truly captivated Yeh Rishta fans was the third leap, showcasing Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopda, Akshara by Pranali Rathod, and Aarohi by Karishma Sawant, along with the delightful trio of adorable children Abhir, Ruhi, and Shivu played by Shreyansh Kaurav, Hera Mishra, and Nirbhay Thakur.

The makers decided to introduce a third-generation leap, after the exit of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The story went on further with a 6-year leap introducing two adorable munchkins. With these new additions, the show's performance improved from before, as the viewers were waiting to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara would meet again.

Watch The Promo Here

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aka GHKKPM has been running on television for a long time now. Initially, during the first leap, the serial starred Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh. Over time, the creators successfully engaged viewers by introducing captivating storylines and fresh faces. GHKKPM embarked on its first leap a while back, unveiling child actors Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi as Sai and Virat's children. Recently, the show welcomed a new set of actors, adding to its allure for viewers.

Advertisement

However, the intense drama in the show has been facing continuous criticism from the audience. Viewers are expressing dissatisfaction with the current track of the series.

Watch The Promo Here

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Meet featured Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey as the main pair in the series. The show revolves around Meet Hooda, a young woman from Haryana who takes up the responsibilities of her household after her father, a police officer, sacrifices his life. Meet meets Meet Ahlawat, and they develop a friendship. However, Ahlawat falls for Hooda's sister, leading to a rift between him and Meet. Following her sister's elopement on her wedding day, Hooda ends up marrying Ahlawat. Initially reluctant, Ahlawat's family gradually accepts Hooda as their own. As the story progresses, both Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda realize their love for each other.

Meet's narrative ventured into various storylines and introduced new characters, leading to a decision by the creators to introduce a generation leap with the main characters, offering viewers a fresh storyline. After the leap, the focus shifted to Ashi Singh, portraying Meet, and Shagun Pandey returning as her love interest, Manmeet.

Advertisement

Watch The Promo Here

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta portrayed the characters of Ram and Priya. The series underwent a significant 20-year leap, introducing new characters and a revitalized storyline. This leap injected new excitement for viewers following the repetitive plot of separation between Ram and Priya. The show's fresh cast, including Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor, brought a new dimension to the narrative, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline.

Watch The Promo Here

Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz captivated viewers with its interesting and unique storyline right from the beginning. Initially, the show centered around the three brothers Shivaay, Omkara, and Rudra, portrayed by Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, and Leenesh Mattoo. Subsequently, these brothers tied the knot with Annika played by Surbhi Chandna, Gauri by Shrenu Parikh, and Bhavya by Mansi Srivastava.

As the story progressed, the focus shifted to Shivaay and Annika's story. The show's creators then opted for a leap, introducing a fresh storyline. This new phase showcased a generation leap, highlighting new characters like Shivaansh Singh Oberoi, the son of Shivaay and Annika, portrayed once again by Nakuul Mehta, and Aditi Vijay Deshmukh, played by Manjari Pupala, as his love interest.

Advertisement

Watch The Promo Here

From introducing fresh star casts to bringing leaps in the storyline, the creators understand well what the audience craves for their beloved TV shows.

Which generation leap did you enjoy watching the most?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan spills beans on his upcoming projects; ‘If I really like something...’