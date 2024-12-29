Year-Ender 2024 Poll Result: Netizens REVEAL whose bridal look among Surbhi Chandna, Arti Singh and others inspired them the most; find out

As 2024 is coming to an end, Pinkvilla conducted a poll allowing our readers to vote for the actress whose bridal look inspired them the most. Apart from Surbhi Chandna and Arti Singh, the poll consisted of three more beautiful actresses– Surbhi Jyoti, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Divya Agarwal. As soon as the poll went live, we had many responses flooding in. And now, as promised, we are here with the verdict. So, without any further ado, let us find out the results.

According to the votes, Surbhi Chandna secured the top position with 79% of votes. It eventually states people loved her bridal look the most. For her big day, the Ishqbaaz fame ditched the traditional red and opted to wear a turquoise-colored lehenga. Her heavy ensemble is a perfect pick for brides who love experiments, especially with the colors.

Talking about the details, Surbhi's lehenga featured heavy zardozi embroidery, floral motifs, and intricated sequin work. Designed by Jigar and Nikita, the outfit's beauty was taken to another level with the pop of pink. Well, it was not only the lehenga that Surbhi Chandna experimented with. For the blouse, she wore a corset style, giving a modern touch to the otherwise traditional masterpiece.

Apart from the pearls and sweetheart neckline, the blouse boasted dome-like cutouts made of beads along the hemline. She put on two dupattas, balancing the oomph factor. The most wow factor? Her lehenga was made by putting in 70 days and 1680 hours of hard work.

Take a look at her bridal look here:

Coming to the other actresses' bridal looks, Surbhi Jyoti ranked second with 13% of the votes. Interestingly, Arti Singh, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Divya Agarwal share the third position, as they received 4% votes each.

Here are the results:

