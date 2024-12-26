TV celebs who got divorced in 2024: Akshay Kharodia-Divya Punetha to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

2024 holds a different meaning for everyone. For some, it marks a joyous beginning as they embark on new journeys together, celebrating love through marriage. However, for others, it has been a time of heartbreak and challenges. From Pankit Thakker's divorce to Akshay Kharodia's separation from his wife, let us take a look at the celeb couples who got divorced in 2024.

1. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

On July 18, 2024, the couple took to their social media handles and officially announced their separation. Their decision to end their four-year marriage came as a complete shock to fans, who followed their journey closely. Hardik and Natasa expressed their mutual choice to part ways, emphasizing the respect and companionship they shared during their time together. Both continue to co-parent their little son, Agastya.

2. Pankit Thakker and Prachi

Best known for his stint in Dill Mill Gayye, Pankit Thakker and his wife Prachi officially parted ways after their divorce was finalized in early December 2024. They had been living separately since 2016, and now their 20-year marriage has officially ended. As of now, neither of them has released a statement about the matter. Pankit and Prachi's marriage went through numerous challenges, and the duo even tried counseling to mend their relationship.

3. Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha

Widely recognized for his role in Pandya Store, Akshay Kharodia announced his separation from his wife, Divya Punetha, on November 30, 2024. The actor shared a series of pictures from their wedding and heartfelt moments with their daughter, Ruhi, while sharing the news of their decision to part ways.

"As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being," he wrote.

4. Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Besides all these celeb couples, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's separation has been one of the most talked-about developments. Their divorce has not been finalized, but they have taken legal steps. Dalljiet has accused Nikhil of infidelity, suggesting that he was not acknowledging their marriage.

