Wagle Ki Duniya EXCLUSIVE: Ali Asgar on entering show as standup comedian: 'I drew inspiration from...'

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey continues to win hearts with its relatable narrative and a stellar cast that beautifully brings to life the daily struggles and joys of the middle-class Wagle family. Adding to the excitement, the show is set to welcome powerhouse performer Ali Asgar, who joins the show for a special New Year sequence.

Ali Asgar will be seen essaying the role of Harish Khanna, a famous stand-up comedian and Rajesh Wagle’s (Sumeet Raghavan) childhood friend. Talking about his role in the show, Ali exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I’m thrilled to be a part of Wagle Ki Duniya. It’s a cult classic and is extremely loved by fans, beautifully portraying relatable storylines and heartfelt emotions."

Speaking about his character in Wagle Ki Duniya, Ali Asgar shared, "My character, Harish Khanna, is a stand-up comedian, and I drew inspiration from my own experiences in this field, which made it even more exciting to bring him to life. The role adds a mix of light-hearted moments, chaos, and realizations during the New Year’s celebrations. It was truly a joy working with such a talented cast, and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy this entertaining episode."

Known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility, Ali Asgar’s addition to the cast promises to bring an extra dose of fun and twists at Sai Darshan Society.

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Ali Asgar is a great comedian, people have showered their love on him for years. Having him join the show as Rajesh’s childhood friend brings a new twist to the show. Ali’s impeccable comic timing makes his entry truly memorable. The dynamic between Rajesh and Harish is filled with nostalgia and also a bit of drama, which viewers will love."

In the forthcoming episode, it will be seen that Dakku (Deepak Pareek) enthusiastically invites Harish to perform at the society’s New Year’s party. While everyone is thrilled, Rajesh seems less than excited about the news. The plot thickens as Harish’s comedy takes an awkward turn, with his roasting act crossing a line and leaving the society members hurt.

What follows next is a series of heartfelt realizations and his comeback performance as a Gujarati lady. This leads to comic chaos and an unexpected resolution that will leave the audience both laughing and reflecting.

Wagle Ki Duniya premiered on February 8, 2021, and stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav and many others in pivotal roles.

