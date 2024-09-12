WATCH: Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh's LEAKED VIDEO shooting for Do Patti leaves fans ecstatic

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to feature in one of the most awaited web-films Do Patti which will soon stream on Netflix. The mystery thriller has the popular kriti Sanon and Kajol in the project. This will be quite a special film for Sanon as it is produced under her banner Blue Butterfly Films. Pinkvilla was the first one to report Kriti, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh being a part of the film.

The trailer of the movie has hit the tube and has left the fans asking for more. Amidst the excitement for the movie, a leaked video is getting viral on the internet wherein Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon are seen performing a scene. Sanon can be spotted in a powdered blue t-shirt paired with a blue skirt while Sheikh rocks his denim look paired with a jacket.

Take a look at a fan tweet about Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh's leaked video here:

Shaheer will be seen playing a mysterious character in Do Patti wherein he will also play the part of Kriti's love interest.

Shaheer Sheikh had previously confirmed being a part of Do Patti exclusively to Pinkvilla and said, "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honor to work alongside such a stellar cast. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating."

Kriti Sanon told Pinkvilla, "I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women's power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin."

Shaheer Sheikh has been a known name in TV with shows like Woh Toh Hai Albela, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Pavitra Rishta among others. Kriti Sanon is known for her spectacular performances in movies like Lukachupi and Mimi among others.

