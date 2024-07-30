8 Mouni Roy movies that you can't afford to miss: Brahmastra to Made In China

From television to films and OTT, Mouni Roy has worked across all mediums. However, when it comes to her work in the Bollywood fraternity, the actress has established herself as a successful person. From Brahmastra to Blackout and Made In China, let us explore Mouni Roy movies that are entertaining and engaging to watch.

9 best Mouni Roy movies with engaging plot

1. Gold

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta IMDB Rating: 7.3

7.3 Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Prime Video

When talking about Mouni Roy movies, we can't forget to mention Gold. Inspired by true events and people, it is a sports drama film that recreates an era long forgotten. Apart from being an emotional-laden film, one can experience humor and seriousness during the rousing finale. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold features Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar as the female lead.

The story revolves around Tapan Das, who creates a national hockey team and dreams of making India proud at the Olympics. Mouni, as Tapan's wife, did complete justice to her role.

2. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone IMDB Rating: 5.6

5.6 Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Magic, fantasy, love, adventure, and drama! Brahmastra is another movie starring Mouni Roy, which is all about superheroes who possess unique astras, such as Jal (water) Āstra, Pawan (wind) Āstra, Agney (fire) Āstra, and animals and plants. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features a love story but at the same time blends mythology and science fiction elements.

In Brahmastra, Mouni Roy plays the role of Junoon, a negative character. Her acting was praised by many, owing to which she gained mainstream recognition. It will be interesting to see whether she returns to the upcoming installments of the Brahmastra trilogy.

3. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Cast: Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed

Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed IMDB Rating: 4.1

4.1 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Netflix

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a sequel to the film of the same name, which was released in 2010. The film explored mature themes like the complexities of modern relationships and self-discovery. At times, you might find it sharp and impactful. This anthology drama highlights the hunger for validation in the high-tech world. Mouni Roy played the role of a TV anchor, Soni. She had a significant part to portray.

4. Blackout

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Ruhani Sharma, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Kelly Dorji, and others

Vikrant Massey, Ruhani Sharma, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Kelly Dorji, and others IMDB Rating: 6.6

6.6 Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Jio Cinema Premium

With Devang Shashin Bhavsar as the director, Blackout falls in the genre of black comedy thriller. It is a decent watch that revolves around the story of a crime reporter, Lenny D'Souza, played by Vikrant Massey. The movie spans a single night, capturing the streets of Pune. When he is stuck on the streets due to a blackout, Lenny comes across several people, one of them being Shruti Mehra (Mouni Roy). She acts as a damsel-in-distress, making the plot more engaging.

5. Made In China

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Abhishek Banerjee, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas

Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Abhishek Banerjee, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas IMDB Rating: 6.2

6.2 Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Netflix

This comedy film centers around a Gujarati businessman named Raghuvir Mehta (Rajkummar Rao). He believes that entrepreneurs make ideas and businessmen can only sell. With his strong will to succeed on his own terms, Raghu keeps trying numerous ideas but fails until he moves to China and comes up with a new idea.

While it is fun to watch Rajkummar, Mouni Roy as his onscreen wife is a surprise package. Although she doesn't appear throughout the film, the actress did magic.

6. London Confidential

Cast: Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, and others

Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, and others IMDB Rating: 5.9

5.9 Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Zee5

Set in the post-COVID-19 era, London Confidential is a bio war. Undercover RAW agent Biren Ghosh (Diljohn Singh) gets the evidence of China's latest misdemeanor. He suddenly goes missing, and later, his dead body is found in the Thames. To solve the mystery, a team of RAW agents takes the command under their control, with Uma (Mouni Roy) being the head of the mission.

7. Velle

Cast: Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Karan Deol, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, Anya Singh, Mahesh Thakur, Zakir Hussain, and Rajesh Kumar

Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Karan Deol, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, Anya Singh, Mahesh Thakur, Zakir Hussain, and Rajesh Kumar IMDB Rating: 5.9

5.9 Release year: 2021

2021 Where to watch: Prime Video

This crime comedy film is directed by Deven Munjal. Mouni Roy plays the role of a film star named Rohini, who meets an aspiring director, Rishi Singh (Abhay Deol). The latter narrates his debut film to her, but their life takes an unexpected turn when they cross paths with other characters in the movie. Nevertheless, Velle has some good moments.

8. Romeo Akbar Walter

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Prasoon Awasthi, Raghubir Yadav, Mushtaq Kak

John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Prasoon Awasthi, Raghubir Yadav, Mushtaq Kak IMDB Rating: 6.7

6.7 Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: YouTube Movies

Another film in the list of Mouni Roy movies is Romeo Akbar Walter. It is the story of a banker who becomes a spy for the Research and Analysis Wing. While working on an undercover operation in Pakistan, he faces several challenges. Mouni's character in this action thriller is named Parul/Shraddha Sharma.

So, here are some Mouni Roy movies that you can watch on days when you feel like entertaining yourself after a hectic work schedule.

