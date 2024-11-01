Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel celebrating together to Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula's first Diwali with their baby; here's how celebs rang in the festival

Diwali has arrived, and the entire nation is celebrating this significant festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. People are enjoying sweets, dressing in ethnic outfits, sharing heartfelt Diwali wishes, and taking countless pictures. Diwali truly feels incomplete without these traditions. Celebrities from the television industry are also celebrating this occasion with their loved ones. This year, many celebrities have special reasons to celebrate Diwali. Let’s take a look at how they are marking this festive occasion.

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli:

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel are celebrating Diwali this year together. This celebration is particularly special for them, as it marks their first Diwali as a couple. Both have expressed their feelings for each other on several occasions. To share this moment with their fans, Nikki and Arbaz released a video together.

Clad in gorgeous all-black ethnic outfits, Nikki and Arbaz appear completely in love with each other here. Sharing this video, Nikki Tamboli captioned it, "Glowing hearts and sparkling nights. Diwali is here."

Watch Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's romantic video here-

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary:

Indeed it's the most special Diwali this year for celeb couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary as they will celebrate the occassion with their baby girl. On October 19, 2024, Prince and Yuvika embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their baby girl.

Advertisement

Now, on the auspicious day of Diwali, Yuvika dropped a few snaps from their baby's home welcome. In these snaps, Prince Narula and Yuvika are seen posing with their baby girl and their family. Sharing this post, the actress captioned, "Best diwali ever."

Take a look at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Diwali celebration with their daughter here-

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma:

And yet again this Diwali is special for this celeb couple. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are celebrating their first Diwali as a married couple. Decked up in gorgeous attires, the duo can be seen celebrating this occassion in their special way.

By sharing this post, Surbhi Chandna captioned, "I want to be your Phuljhadi For Life. 14 years of celebrating Diwali together and this year as Mr & Mrs quite Fun i must say. Diwali Greetings Family from Sukar & Heaven Sharma."

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's post here-

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated the auspicious occassion of Diwali with their family with her family. Sharing this post, Ankita penned a long caption and wrote, "Happy Diwali! As we celebrate our 3rd Diwali after wedding with you baby, it feels like we’ve known each other forever. I’m grateful for the love, laughter, and the life we are sharing together."

Further, Ankita Lokhande expressed her gratitude for her family. She even missed her late father on Diwali. She added, "Thank you, Maa and Paa, for your unwavering love and guidance. Your legacy lives on in my hearts. I cherish these family photos, but in last 2 picture.. wishing my Paa was here to complete it. Family is everything!!!!! Love and gratitude, always."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's post here-

Here are a few more glimpses from other celebs' Diwali celebration:

Advertisement

Kushal Tandon

Sudhanshu Pandey

Nia Sharma

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali!

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya’s festival is ‘very special’ this year; Asha Negi, Ankita Lokhande, and others wish fans