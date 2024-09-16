Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, good food and adorable pets comprised Rhea Kapoor’s ‘best of August’; See PICS and VIDEOS

Sonam Kapoor’s sister and renowned producer Rhea Kapoor remains quite active on social media. She recently shared the ‘best’ of her August dump, consisting of good food and times with her sister, Kareena Kapoor, and more.

Today, on September 15, Rhea Kapoor hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images and videos. The post was captioned, "Am I too late for the best of August?" followed by a black heart emoji.

A total of 10 slides began with a candid video of her sister, Sonam Kapoor, who was seen getting ready for an event while her sister recorded her. Looking at herself in the mirror, the Raanjhana actress complimented her stylist stating, "Nice hair" and Rhea asked her to look at her while she recorded the "nice video". This leaves Sonam visibly conscious as she flashes a bright smile and Rhea quips, "Be normal na" in her defense, the actress replies, "I’m so normal. What are you saying?"

Take a look

The post is then followed by an aesthetically beautiful dining table, a video of the beautiful skies, their adorable pet, good food, and a beautiful bedroom. One of the pictures also showed Rhea’s stunning click-serving boss lady vibes, while another picture showed Kareena Kapoor getting her hair done as she got ready for an event. The post concluded with a cutesy picture of their pet who was peeping from the door looking at another pet that was sleeping beside.

Soon after the post was shared, several fans gushed over the post. A fan wrote, "Sonam's looking so gorgeous" while another user remarked, "I'm here for the last pic" , a third fan pointed out, "Aesthetic month vibe" and another fan commented, "Rhea ji nice and cute video and picture"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s last collaboration was Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also starred Kriti Sanon and, Tabu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Bebo is currently enjoying the release of her mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be returning to the silver screens with Battle of Bittora.

