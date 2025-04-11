When Ishq Murshid stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem's alleged secret wedding set internet abuzz

Actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem are two of the most adored stars in the Pakistani entertainment world. They have a huge fan following not just for their performances but also for their off-screen equation. Let’s take a look back at the time when whispers of a secret wedding between the two set the internet buzzing.

In June last year, popular Pakistani YouTuber Maria Ali claimed that Bilal and Durefishan had quietly got married. Sharing the same, she said, “Ishq Murshid sabne dekha, na sirf dekha par dono characters ko pasand kiya. Unke khufiya nikah ki khabrein abhi aa rahi hai aur jab tak koi baat na ho tab tak chingari jal nahi nikalti.”

(Everyone watched Ishq Murshid and not only watched it but truly loved both characters. Now, news of their secret marriage is doing the rounds—after all, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire).

She pointed out how they arrived hand-in-hand at the finale premiere of Ishq Murshid, the drama that cemented their on-screen chemistry. She added that they arrived at the premiere three hours late.

Maria also mentioned their constant companionship during shooting the show and added that they have been dating for quite some time.

Not only this, the YouTuber also brought up Durefishan’s alleged past with actor Omer Shahzad. She shared that their relationship came to light during his stint on the reality show Tamasha.

While no formal announcement ever came from the actors, the rumors certainly thrilled their fanbase.

For the unversed, Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem worked together on the romantic drama Ishq Murshid. Their magical pairing in Ishq Murshid had viewers rooting for them both on and off-screen, and their close appearance at the show’s finale only added fuel to the fire.

Whether it was all just fan speculation or something more, the buzz surrounding Bilal and Durefishan was impossible to ignore.

