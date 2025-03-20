POLL Result: Ishq Murshid or Kuch Ankahi; Netizens vote for their favorite Pakistani drama of Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal Abbas Khan, a renowned Pakistani actor, has delivered unforgettable performances over the years. His Pakistani romantic dramas have a massive and loyal fanbase. Bilal even worked with numerous actresses; his on-screen chemistry with each co-actor received immense love. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll and asked audiences to vote for their favorite Pakistani dramas of Bilal Abbas Khan.

In our poll, we listed down top five most popular and recent dramas of Bilal Abbas Khan. Pyar Ke Sadqay, Dobaara, Kuch Ankahi, Ishq Murshid, and Mann Jogi: from these, we asked the audience to vote for their favorite Pakistani drama.

As per netizens, their favorite drama of Bilal Abbas Khan is Ishq Murshid. 43.75% of the audience voted for Ishq Murshid as their favorite drama of Bilal Abbas Khan. Meanwhile, Pyar Ke Sadqay emerged as the audience's second favorite show, Bilal.

Take a look at the Poll result here-

Speaking about Ishq Murshid, the hit romantic Pakistani drama is one of the widely watched shows worldwide. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as the lead protagonist, the show features Durefishan Saleem as the female lead. Apart from them, Ishq Murshid also features Omair Rana, Zarmeena Ikram, Samiya Mumtaz, and more in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around an emotional journey of love, faith, and personal growth. It tells the story of Murshid and his quest for inner peace while navigating life's complexities. The beautiful cinematography and soulful dialogues add to its emotional depth. The show also centers around the life of a rich politician's son who changes his identity to win the heart of a girl he loves. Ishq Murshid premiered on October 8, 2023, and went off air on May 5, 2024. The show aired on Hum TV.

Apart from the above-mentioned Pakistani dramas, Bilal Abbas Khan has worked on many other shows. He has a massive fan following, considering his acting prowess.