When Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia abused Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and threatened to slap her; Bigg Boss 16 THROWBACK

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Since the Bigg Boss 18's premiere was just a few days ago, fans are way too excited. While you all wait for the new season to start, let us take you down memory lane when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary engaged in a huge verbal spat over food. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress even threatened to slap her. Priyanka alleged that certain housemates, such as Shiv Thakare and Nimrit, have been eating more food, sparking a confrontational altercation between herself and Nimrit.

The fight began in the kitchen area, and Nimrit consistently claimed that the food portion she had been consuming for the last month was quite less than that of the Udaariyaan actress. After a while, when Priyanka came to her room, Nimrit followed her and said, "The quantity of food I eat is very less."

She even called her out, suggesting that such things are cheap. As the argument escalated, the fight turned ugly, and Nimrit Kaur told Priyanka, "You are f**cking cheap."

Further, when the Dus June Kii Raat actor mentioned how Ankit Gupta distributed ration equally, Kaur asked her when she did it unequally. Meanwhile, when Priyanka refused to elaborate on things and stated that Nimrit was seeking footage, the latter replied, "I'll f**cking slap her face."

Not only this, but she also abused her. Well, Priyanka was deeply upset about the entire spat. She was disappointed in Ankit Gupta and felt upset that he did not support her when she was being abused by Nimrit.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia were never friends during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. The two consistently highlighted that their opinions and ideologies are different and, hence, cannot be friends. The constant tiff between them led to several instances when they fought and engaged in heated arguments. Bigg Boss 16 saw MC Stan as the winner, while Shiv Thakare emerged as the runner-up.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni star Mahir Pandhi OPENS up on his bond with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and whether he will be in Bigg Boss 18: Report