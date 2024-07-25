Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka fame Kushal Tandon purchases plot in Alibaug; to build new house beside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon

Kushal Tandon is among the most loved and bankable actors in the entertainment industry. He has a massive fan following too because of his amazing acting chops. Now, as per reports doing rounds, the actor has purchased a property in Alibaug right beside Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon.

Kushal Tandon purchases new plot in Alibaug

According to a Times Now report, Kushal Tandon has purchased a new plot in Maharashtra's famous coastal town, Alibaug. It is reported that the actor will be building a lavish bungalow on this plot which has a serene sea view. Also, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan have also purchased their plot on the same premises, and soon Kushal will be neighbors with Kriti and Mr Bachchan.

Confirming this news, the actor expressed his gratitude by sharing this news on his Instagram story. Speaking about being neighbors with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, Kushal said, "in a good neighbourhood, gratitude."

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's post here-

About Kushal Tandon's last show:

Kushal Tandon was last seen on Television in Ekta Kapoor's produced show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. In this show, he starred opposite Shivangi Joshi. While Shivangi essayed the role of Aradhana Sahni, Kushal played Reyansh Lamba. This fresh pairing left fans mesmerized and the viewers showered immense love on their on-screen chemistry. Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, premiered on 3 July 2023 and went off air on February 16, 2024.

While their on-screen chemistry received immense love, their off-screen bond also grabbed immense limelight. It is a known fact that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal have been close friends ever since they worked on the show. If reports are to be believed then Shivangi and Kushal are in a serious relationship.

About Kushal Tandon's work life:

Kushal Tandon has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry for a long time. From fictional to reality shows, the actor has impressed fans with his reel and real personality. The actor rose to fame after playing the parallel lead in the hit show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

After this, Kushal did three reality shows Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He then featured in another hit show Beyhadh and received immense love for his character in this show.

