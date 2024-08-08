Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 8: Ruhi tricks Rohit into blaming that Armaan spoiled their date

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 8, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Rohit saying that Abhira can fight for Armaan but when he takes a stand for Ruhi, she has a problem. He stops her from lecturing on relationships as she can handle her marriage properly.

Armaan intervenes to prevent Rohit from dragging Abhira into the matter. Rohit replies that he was not even talking to Abhira and only her who jumped in his conversation. He further refuses to take any advice from Abhira as she loves Armaan. Armaan shouts at Rohit, who yells back at him. Rohit states that Armaan lost all rights to scold him when he ruined his and Ruhi’s life.

Abhira takes Armaan with her while Rohit holds Ruhi’s hand and brings her back to the house. Manish thinks that Ruhi can fool everyone around her but not him. He is sure that Ruhi’s true motive for entering the Poddar house is to get Armaan. Ruhi apologizes to Manish in her heart. She admits that she cannot live without Armaan.

Armaan chides Abhira for interfering in Rohit and Ruhi’s life when they have decided they will not utter a word in their matter. She tells him that she cannot stay silent seeing something going wrong in front of her eyes. They get into an argument.

Ruhi thanked Rohit for giving her another chance. Rohit shares that he wants to take things forward slowly. Ruhi promises to make his days special. Rohit embraces her.

Ruhi ponders how to please Rohit. She spots Armaan sleeping and gazes at him. Ruhi learns that Armaan and Abhira are going on a date. She hatches a plan to impress Rohit and distance Armaan from Abhira.

Armaan directs Abhira to get ready for the date. Ruhi surprises Rohit as she takes him on a date at the same place as Armaan and Abhira. Both the couples bump into each other. They decide to ignore each other and enjoy their time.

While Armaan wonders how Ruhi got the table when he had booked the entire restaurant, Rohit questions Ruhi’s idea. Rohit and Ruhi get disturbed by Armaan and Abhira’s presence. Rohit gets angry and messes up their table. He accuses Armaan of destroying his and Ruhi’s date. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

