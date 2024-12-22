Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shafaq Naaz shares PICS from hospital bed as she undergoes knee surgery; co-star Aishwarya Sharma reacts

Shafaq Naaz, widely known for her performance in Mahabharat as Kunti Mata, shared a major health update with her fans. The actress informed her admirers about undergoing knee surgery and posted a series of pictures from the hospital. She expressed hope in recovering with strength and determination. Shafaq extended gratitude to the doctors and the medical experts who made the surgery successful.

In one of the photos, she is seen on the hospital bed with her left leg covered with bandages and a knee brace. The smile on her face reflects her joy and relief following the successful surgery. We can also notice the drip connected to her hand.

In the caption, Shafaq Naaz wrote, "Life threw me a curveball recently, As you all know I injured my knee and I had to undergo ACL surgery. It’s been a tough journey but I’m ready to tackle recovery with strength, determination and taking one step at a time. Grateful to say now that I’m on the road to recovery, thanks to the incredible care I received."

Lastly, the Chidiya Ghar actress added, "I know I have a long journey but Here’s to healing, patience and the road to getting back stronger than ever."

Take a look at her post here:

In the comments section of her recent post, Shafaq Naaz received support from her colleagues and fans following her health update. Aishwarya Sharma, her co-star from the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, wrote, "Take care (red heart emoji)." Actress Veebha Anand also reacted. Further, a fan expressed, "It will be little painful but you can make it." A number of other fans flooded the comment section with messages, all wishing Shafaq a speedy recovery.

Workwise, Shafaq Naaz is recognized for shows like Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram and Mahabharat. She has also worked on shows such as Crime Patrol, Adaalat, Fear Files, and Teri Meri Love Stories.

