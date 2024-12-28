Year Ender 2024 Poll: Whose bridal look inspired you the most? Surbhi Chandna, Arti Singh and others; VOTE

2024 witnessed many television celebrities taking the plunge and tying the knot with their better halves. While their love stories were enough to give us FOMO feels, we cannot deny that their bridal looks did steal the spotlight. From Surbhi Chandna to Arti Singh and Surbhi Jyoti, each one of them looked ethereal on their big day.

So, here's Pinkvilla presenting you with a poll that gives you an opportunity to vote for the one whose bridal look inspired you the most.

1. Arti Singh

For her wedding, Arti Singh wore a vibrant red lehenga with intricate embroidery and a richly detailed design. The heavily embellished outfit showcased a rich tapestry of floral motifs and deer motifs around the hem. Her blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline. The best part? Pink tassels and zari work elevated the look. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a statement kundan set, perfectly accessorizing her lehenga.

2. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna’s bridal look was all about experimenting with colors, designs, and patterns. Instead of the traditional red, the Ishqbaaz fame went for a turquoise lehenga. Besides the floral motifs, what elevated her entire look was the intricate embroidery, sequins, and pops of pink carnation. The actress paired her lehenga with a corset-style blouse, adding a modern touch.

Advertisement

3. Surbhi Jyoti

Known for her stint in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti exuded elegance in a traditional red lehenga. Looking simply beautiful, the actress' ensemble was adorned with threadwork. She completed her look with a deep red-hued blouse and red veil with golden motif designs. Surbhi went for traditional gold and diamond jewelry.

4. Divya Agarwal

Divya wore a dreamy purple-hued lehenga with floral detailing and intricate prints all over it. Her dupatta had a kiran border, which was pinned over her head. She accessorized her look with a three-tiered diamond necklace, earrings, and traditional kaleere. The Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner also wore Mundavalya, as per Marathi customs.

5. Sonarika Bhadoria

Instead of going for pastel shades, Sonarika Bhadoria turned heads in a traditional red attire, which was actually a fish-cut lehenga. The golden embroidery throughout the ensemble gave the actress a rich and exquisite look. Her outfit also featured a long trail with scallop detailing. From rosy makeup to diamond jewelry, her bridal look left her fans in awe.

Advertisement

Vote here:

Whose Bridal Look Inspired You The Most? Arti Singh Surbhi Chandna Sonarika Bhadoria Nehalaxmi Iyer Jheel Mehta Fenil Umrigar Divya Agarwal

ALSO READ: 5 TV actors we would like to see make a comeback in 2025: From Disha Vakani to Rajeev Khandelwal and more