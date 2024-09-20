Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans draw similarities between Abhimanyu-Akshara and Abhira-Armaan's scenes from the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation. The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as Abhira and Armaan. The current track revolves around Abhira refusing to marry Armaan, while he persistently tries to convince her. In a dramatic moment, Armaan arrives at the Goenka house in style. Fans have pointed out that this mirrors a similar moment from the previous generation, where Abhimanyu made a spectacular arrival at the Goenka house to woo Akshara.

In the current track, Armaan arrives at the Goenka house on a bicycle and rides it around Abhira, eventually convincing her to marry him. Similarly, in Akshara and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) love story, Abhimanyu made a grand entrance on a stylish bike at the Goenka mansion, leaving Manish and others stunned as he attempted to persuade and woo his lady love, Akshara.

Fans have observed how the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai replaced the bike with a bicycle and made a few changes while maintaining the impact of the scene for Abhira and Armaan's love story.

Take a look at the fan edit comparing both Akshara-Abhimanyu and Abhira- Armaan's sequences here:

In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed Armaan (Rohit Purohit) arriving on a bicycle. The servants accidentally drop flowers, which fall over both Abhira and Armaan. Armaan declares that he is not letting Abhira go so easily and that he cannot allow their story to end. Manish, Suwarna, and Surekha smile as they watch the scene unfold.

Armaan admits that he was initially confused after seeing Abhira's blood reports, but now he is certain that his happiness lies with her. He tells her that they can’t give up after coming so far and reassures her that they will be happy even without children. He adds that they will be as cool as Manish and Suwarna.

Furthermore, Armaan applies haldi to Abhira and wishes her a Happy Haldi. He tells her that he will wait for his bride at the wedding venue.

