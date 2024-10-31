Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Moms-to-be Abhira and Ruhi trapped in fire, Armaan tries to save latter; BIG TWIST ahead

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept audiences glued to the screens despite being one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television screens. The engaging storyline guaranttess unlimited drama and intense moments in the upcoming episodes as well. Now, the viewers will witness a shocking twist in the forthcoming episodes of the show as Abhira and Ruhi's life is in danger.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on their official social media page. This promo offers audiences a glimpse of the upcoming twist. It can be seen that moms-to-be Abhira and Ruhi get stuck in a room and fire erupts. Ruhi and Abhira get worried for their babies after seeing the fire. Ruhi tells Abhira that they must leave the room.

Meanwhile, Abhira collapses and Ruhi panics. Armaan enters the room and sees Ruhi collapsed on the floor. Armaan tries to wake her up but Ruhi is unconscious. He pledges to save Ruhi and her baby. Ruhi murmurs Abhira's name. Armaan is shocked to hear this and repeatedly asks her where is Abhira. Meanwhile, Abhira is lying down on the floor unconscious.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

Will Armaan find Abhira in the fire and save her and their baby? Will he be able to save Abhira and Ruhi both? Will their babies be save? These questions will only be answered in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This special segment will air during this Diwali.

Advertisement

The caption of this promo read, "Chaaron taraf hain aag ki lapte aur beech mein phasein hain Abhira aur Roohi. Kya waqt rehte Armaan bacha paayega Abhira aur apne bachche ko?"

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhira and Ruhi's pregnancy. It was recently seen that Abhira learns that she is pregnant but the doctor informed her that she might have complications in her pregnancy. Despite this, Abhira decides to keep the baby as she wants a family with Armaan.

Starring Samridhii Shukla as Abhira, Rohit Purohit as Armaan, Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi and Romitt Raaj as Rohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audiences successfully. Apart from them, the show also features Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj and others in pivotal roles. The show airs every day at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla gives a peek into her ‘nature therapy’ and it will refresh your soul; Watch