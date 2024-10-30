Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 30: Armaan and Abhira expose Neeraj; Call off Charu’s wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, October 30: Today’s episode begins with Armaan and Abhira coming with Charu. Mala distributes coins and coconut on the occasion of Dhanteras. As soon as Armaan gets the coconut, he hits Neeraj with it. Everyone gets shocked. Sajjan, Mala, and Sanjay question Armaan on his behavior.

Armaan calls off Charu and Neeraj’s wedding

He says Charu will not get married to this pathetic person and he will beat him up if he doesn’t leave. Sajjan protests and threatens to leave and break the alliance. Sanjay begs him to stay back and says Armaan is adopted and not their family, he and Abhira live in the outhouse. So, it doesn’t matter what he says or does.

Rohit interferes and says Armaan is his brother and there must be some reason behind his action. Krish and Kiara also support him and ask Sanjay to let him speak.

Armaan says Charu will reveal what Neeraj did because it happened to her. Charu remains silent. Neeraj says he will tell everyone what happened. He says Charu asked him out on a date and he tried to get closer to Charu, given her experience with past relationships, he thought Charu would be comfortable with him. But she was not and he understands that. He accuses Abhira and Armaan of interfering in their private matter.

Advertisement

Mala asks Charu to apologise to Neeraj. Neeraj says he is still ready to marry her as he loves her, but she should cut off ties with her brother and sister-in-law. Abhira slaps Neeraj. Mala, Neeraj and Sajjan leave.

Sanjay confronts Armaan and Abhira for ruining his children’s lives. Abhira says Sanjay must be thinking about the deal worth crores that he will get out of Charu’s marriage, otherwise no father would want his daughter to marry such an evil person. Sanjay says he would have slapped Abhira if she was not a woman.

Abhira reveals what Neeraj did to Charu

Abhira reveals Neeraj tried to touch Charu without her consent. Everyone gets shocked. She gets angry and lectures Sanjay about how men have been treating women for centuries and expects them to never have a say in anything, including their bodies. She pleads with Sanjay to not marry Charu off to Neeraj.

Advertisement

Abhiira feels sick and Armaan offers her a glass of water. She says nothing will be alright if men continue to protect these evil men of society. Manisha breaks the coconut and says Abhira should not request like this, they are not so low that they will marry off their family’s daughter to a man like Neeraj. Vidya also joins them and says even if Charu remains single all her life, she should not marry Neeraj.

Ruhi, Rohit, Kiara, Krish, and Madhav also stand beside them. Kaveri aims to throw her coconut on the floor when Sanjay announces that Charu will never find a guy like Neeraj. He asks Charu for her opinion. Armaan tells her to say that she won’t get married. Krish also says the same.

Charu remains silent. Sanjay says he has got the answer, Charu will get married to Neeraj. Everyone gets shocked. He drags Charu and Kajal out of the house with him. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ruhi finds out Abhira is pregnant; Neeraj to take revenge on them