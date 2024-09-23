Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena Kumari REVEALS face of youngest daughter to world; see PIC

Remember Mohsin Khan's on-screen sister, Mohena Kumari, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? She recently revealed the face of her second baby girl, Gauritaa, on the occasion of spiritual guru Satpal Ji Maharaj’s birthday. Gauritaa is as cute as a button, and the picture is proof of it.

According to an ETimes report, Mohena Kumari attended the satsang with her entire family. The event was held to celebrate the birthday of the spiritual guru. The actress looked stunning in a lavender saree, with the pallu draped over her head, while little Gauritaa looked adorable in an orange lehenga. She also wore a bindi that added to her cuteness.

Mohena's fans were given the sweetest surprise when the actress shared an adorable picture of Gauritaa on social media. The little one, dressed in an orange lehenga, perfectly embodied the festive spirit. For the unversed, Mohena's husband, Suyesh Rawat, is a businessman, and they also have a son named Ayaansh.

Mohena is often seen posting classical dance reels and performing rituals on her Instagram. Her son Ayaansh was born in 2022. When Gauritaa was born, Mohena took to her social media to announce, "From 2 to 3, now 3 to 4. Ayaansh has a little sister now. A bit late for sure, but nonetheless, here’s welcoming little Gauritaa into our lives (sic)." It was the sweetest name-revealing post.

Mohena is best known for her role as Kartik Goenka aka Mohsin Khan's elder sister in Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She married Suyesh Rawant who is a politician, apart from being a businessman. Mohena is also an ace dancer and a choreographer. As seen in the serial, Mohsin Khan was shown to be very fond of his sister who even Naaira aka Shivangi loves.

Advertisement

The pair got married on October 14, 2019 and it was on April 15, 20222 when they were blessed with Ayaansh. Gauritaa came into their lives on April 2 2024. Her role as Keerti Goenka Singhania is etched in the memories of her fans. Her character was subjugated to a lot of pain by her husband.

Mohena had started her career with a dance reality show, where she played the role of an assistant choreographer to ace Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza. Her acting debut kicked off with Dil Dosti Dance.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 20: Ruhi preps for her vicious plan to destroy Abhira and Armaan's wedding