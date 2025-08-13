TV couple Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi to divorce after 9 years of marriage?

Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi's marriage has been in the news for some time now. The two are well-known names in the telly world who have worked in several Television shows. Hunar and Mayank got married in 2016 and often kept their personal life low-key. Now reports suggest that all is not well in paradise, and so much so that the couple have decided to get divorced after 9 years of marriage.

Are Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi parting ways?

According to an India Forums report, Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi are heading for a divorce. The source also told the portal that both Hunar and Mayank haven't been staying with each other for several months now. It is also said that the process of separation has begun.

Recently, it came to notice that Hunar dropped her last name 'Gandhi' from Instagram. She has now changed her name to Hunar Hali on Instagram. This change has added fuel to the rumors of their separation.

Tellychakkar's recent report claims that Hunar Hale's case will be handled by high-profile lawyer Sana Raees Khan. Sana Raees Khan is a popular lawyer among celebrities, and she was also seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 17. It is said that Sana will be representing Hunar in the court.

While this news of their divorce has come as a shock to many, Hunar and Mayank Gandhi are yet to give an official confirmation on this.

Earlier, while speaking to ETimes TV, Hunar had revealed that she and Mayank are in a LAT (Living Apart Together) marriage. She had revealed, "We have mastered the art of coexisting from a healthy distance. Ours is a marriage of understanding, not necessarily one of presence. I am happily married to my independence in Mumbai. Mayank’s work takes him all over."

Hunar had elaborated how she and Mayank have been focusing on their individual paths and do not believe in showing their relationship on social media.

Speaking about their work, Hunar Hale has been a part of several shows such as Patiala Babes, Ek Boond Ishq, and Chhal Sheh Aur Maat. Meanwhile, Mayank earned recognition through reality Television shows and then fiction shows. Mayank won MTV Splitsvilla 7 and appeared in the TV show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

