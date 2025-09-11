Bigg Boss 19 Week 3 elimination poll result: Fans predict Natalia’s exit with 78 percent votes

The Week 3 elimination on Bigg Boss 19 is a major topic, and an audience poll suggests who viewers expect to be evicted. In a Twitter poll by Pinkvilla, Natalia Janoszek received the highest number of votes, with a massive 78 percent predicting her exit this weekend.

In comparison, Nagma Mirajkar received 9.4 percent, Awez Darbar secured 7.1 percent, and Mridul Tiwari got 5.5 percent. The results show that the majority of viewers strongly believe Natalia is the one most at risk this week.

Here’s the result of the poll:

The nomination task this week introduced the “19-minute counting” challenge, which brought new twists and tense moments inside the house. While Mridul Tiwari has been leading in several independent voting trend reports, Natalia has consistently been at the bottom. This matches the outcome of the Twitter poll, where audience sentiment clearly leaned towards her eviction.

Speculation is also rising about the possibility of a double eviction. If that happens, Natalia’s chances of leaving remain the strongest, while Nagma Mirajkar may also be in danger due to her lower vote share as compared to Awez and Mridul. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers yet, and fans will have to wait until the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know the outcome.

This week’s episodes have also kept viewers engaged with emotional breakdowns and heated arguments inside the house. Tanya breaking down after a confrontation with Kunickaa, and a spat involving Zeishan, Shehbaz, and Abhishek over a gas knob incident, added to the drama ahead of eliminations.

As things stand, the poll and voting trends make it clear that Natalia is most likely to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in week 3. If the twist of double eviction comes into play, Nagma may also have to bid goodbye to the house. The Weekend Ka Vaar will finally reveal the names, keeping the suspense alive among fans.

