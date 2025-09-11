Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi was warned against casting Gaurav Khanna in his hit show, here's why

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. While Rupali Ganguly is impressing the audience with her performance in every episode, the fans also enjoyed her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna, who played the role of Anuj in the daily soap.

Amid the latter currently being a contestant on Bigg Boss, the Director’s Kut owner and producer, Rajan Shahi, revealed that he was warned against Khanna’s casting.

The producer shared that the people from the industry would tell him that the actor is jinxed, and none of his shows have worked well. However, the talks did not stop Shahi from getting Gaurav on board and playing a memorable character.

Rajan Shahi on casting Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa

In an interview with Screen, Rajan Shahi shared that he was looking for a suitable actor to play the serious yet lovable character of Anuj. When he came across Gaurav Khanna’s profile, he immediately reached out to him, and the fans got to see him rule the screens.

The producer shared, “A lot of people, including some celebrities, told me that Gaurav’s shows didn’t work; he is jinxed. And I hate when someone says that. I have heard these things about me in the beginning, so it makes me furious.”

Shahi went on to add, “Everything has its own synergy and fate; one person cannot be responsible for determining that.”

The Director’s Kut boss shared that Khanna was not asked to audition for the role; he was just called in for a look test and locked in to play the character.

Rajan Shahi went on to state, “There was a lot of confidence in Anuj’s character. By the time Gaurav joined, Rupali had taken Anupamaa to greater heights.” He added, “But Gaurav had that hunger to prove himself; he hadn’t done a serial for 6-7 years, so he gave the show his best.”

Gaurav Khanna took an exit from Anupamaa after three years, in 2024.

