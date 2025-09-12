MTV Splitsvilla X6 announced: Fans demand Elvish Yadav as Sunny Leone returns to host

Splitsvilla fans are going crazy as MTV has finally announced Splitsvilla X6 after a long wait. This popular dating reality show always promises to engage audiences, and this season is expected to be a hit as contestants explore their relationships. The first teaser has been released, and fans are thrilled to see the original host, Sunny Leone, returning. However, this time fans are hoping to see Elvish Yadav join her as the co-host.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 announced

On September 12, MTV Splitsvilla shared the first teaser for the upcoming 16th season of the dating reality show on their official Instagram page. This teaser serves as an announcement for the new season, with the caption reading, "You asked. You waited. You manifested."

Watch MTV Splitsvilla X6 video here-

Soon after, a second teaser for MTV Splitsvilla X6 was released. This teaser announced that registration for the upcoming season has begun, inviting interested participants to sign up. The caption for this promo stated, "Tough luck looking for pyaar? Don't worry India's biggest dating reality show is back, send in your entries now!"

Netizens react

The reactions to both promos have been incredible. Fans expressed their excitement about the return of the dating reality show, but many also voiced their desire to see Elvish Yadav as the male host.

One fan wrote, "Elvish Yadav Host," another fan commented, "Elvish Bahi As Host," and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at netizens' reaction here-

About MTV Splitsvilla X5

MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please premiered on March 30, 2024, and went off air on August 11, 2024. The popular dating reality show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi, who were one of the most loved couples on the show, were declared as the winners. However, a few months after winning the show, both parted ways mutually. Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav were runner-up.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will MTV Roadies XX gang leader Elvish Yadav mend things with rival Prince Narula?