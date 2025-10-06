Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump in pregnancy announcement pic with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Parineeti Chopra comments

Good news alert! Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya are expecting their second child. The couple shared the heartwarming news on their social media handles.



The power couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture, where Haarsh can be seen posing with Bharti while putting his hand on the baby bump. Bharti captioned the picture, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon." In the shared picture, Bharti wore a pastel pink and yellow colored T-shirt over white trousers, while Haarsh donned a brown jacket over matching jeans. The picture was taken on a hill, surrounded by nature.

Soon after the couple made it official, fans and industry friends started showering love over them with best wishes. Parineeti Chopra, who herself expecting her first child, commented, "Congratsss my girllll". Shilpa Shirodkar wished the couple and wrote, "Many many congratulations my dearest Bharti and Harsh (with three red hearts emojis). Bigg Boss fame and social media influencer, Vishal Panday wrote, "Congraaaaaaatssssss (with three red hearts emojis). Lauren Gottlieb commented, "Amazing!!!!! Congratulations, guys (with a clap and a heart emoji)." Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Malhan, Jamie Lever, Harshdeep Kaur, Subuhi Joshi, Anita Hassanandani, Anjali Anand, Drashti Dhami, Esha Gupta, and others sent their wishes to the couple.

For the unversed, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed their first child on April 3, 2022 and named him Lakshya (fondly called Gola). The couple is often seen enjoying parenthood and spending quality time with their son in their fun YouTube vlogs.

