Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya takes Google to court, Delhi High Court issues notices; details inside

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya sued several news portals and Google for disseminating false information about her health. The case was filed in 2023 by the 13-year-old through her father. In a new development, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to some publications in the matter. Read on!

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court (represented by Justice Mini Pushkarna) issued notices to the defendants Google, Bollywood Time, and other websites for spreading wrong information about Aaradhya Bachchan's health in 2023. The decision came in response to a summary judgment plea filed by Advocate Pravin Gandhi representing the little girl.

Gandhi stated that the application for summary judgment under the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) was moved as the defendants failed to appear before the Court. Additionally, their right to defend has been forfeited. The next date of hearing in the matter is March 17.

After Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter filed the case in April 2023 against YouTube channels and some unknown people, the Delhi High Court directed Google to take down deceptive videos falsely claiming that Aaradhya was ill and hospitalized. A video also claimed that the young celebrity passed away. Some morphed pictures of the teenager were also circulated online.

Back then, in its judgment, the court asserted that every child is entitled to be treated with honor and respect, be it the child of a celebrity or of a common person. While ordering sites to take down the videos, Justice C Hari Shankar observed, “Dissemination of misleading information relating to a child, especially as regards her physical or mental wellbeing, is something which is completely intolerable in law. No technicalities can come in the way of the Court stepping in, where such attempts are brought to its notice.” After that, the new update came on Monday, February 3, 2025.

