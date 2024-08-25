10 Best Manga To Read If You Like Vagabond: From Monster To Shigurui

Seinen manga has gained a cult favorite status over the years due to the depth it delves into to portray sensitive themes, and issues in a magnificent manner, and Vagabond is a poster example of that. Based around a samurai from ancient Japan named Miyamoto Musashi, Takehiko Inoue’s manga takes the readers along for the journey he embarks on to become the strongest.

Once lost to a life of violence to the point of losing aspects of his humanity, Musashi, while traveling, grows as a person as well along with growing as a samurai. His struggles to confront, and overcome his weaknesses both physical and mental, provides the readers with a similar arc of self confrontation and gaining different perspectives in their own lives. Not to mention its detailed art styles makes sure the experience becomes breathtaking on every page.

Unfortunately, Vagabond has been on indefinite hiatus for years, with no end in sight. However, there is no need to worry, as the genre itself has multitude of equally amazing manga to offer, some of which are compiled here in this list, to make sure that fans never find their regular supply of fictional brilliance lacking:

10 Best Manga To Read If You Like Vagabond:

10. Real

Another masterpiece by Takehiko Inoue, Real deals with similar themes of growing pains of three teenagers as they try to tackle challenges related to physiological, psychological and societal differences from their peers. Combined with Inoue’s spectacular artstyle, this ongoing manga is a must read for fans of Vagabond.

Although it features no violent battles in its run, the manga provides the readers with an inspirational story that will motivate them to cultivate a little more empathetic outlook towards themselves, their peers and life in general.

9. Rurouni Kenshin

Ruroruni Kenshin by Nobuhiro Watsuki is a highly popular manga that tells the tale of former assassin Himura Kenshin. Tired of a life lived in blood and violence, Kenshin eventually finds himself a family when he takes up the offer of helping a woman run her father’s dojo in exchange for a room to stay. The story takes a hopeful approach to narrate that it is never too late to find yourself anew, and the strength deep bonds can provide you with.

8. Kokou no Hito

A loose adaptation of the life of great mountain climber Buntaro Kato, Kokou no Hito is another manga famous far and wide for its intrinsically detailed artstyle. It narrates not only the protagonist Buntaro Mori’s journey of reaching difficult summits, but also shows his steep climb through difficulties like depression, and the lonesome path solo climbing often brings in different stages of his life.

A gem of a manga told through many of his inner monologues where he analyzes life in retrospect in order to become a better climber and better human being in general, this is a must in fans’ TBR list.

7. Claymore

Claymore features a violent storyline weaved with awe-inspiring art style that will leave people feeling dumbstruck once they embark on this journey. A story of a claymore warrior and her human partner called Raki on a journey to destroy the evil Yoma responsible for the misfortune of their whole island.

It is violent, hard-hitting, and shows a deep sensitivity in dealing with darker issues while cutting no corners in portrayal of the story. Fans of Vagabond should definitely give this a try.

6. Monster

Monster in its narrative brilliance shows in-depth analysis of the life of Dr. Kenzo Tenma, and the unfortunate consequences he has to face for his deep empathy. A morally strong Japanese brain surgeon working in Germany, dissatisfied with the hospital’s biased treatment of patients, makes a snap decision while treating the survivors of a massacre that drastically changes the course of his life.

The manga will make fans question right and wrong, the impact of trauma, as well as how the effects of a single action can come back to haunt again and again, screaming louder each time. Fans of thrillers will surely enjoy this in its vicious glory.

5. Dororo

Dororo is one of the most popular manga series of all time, and its tight storytelling and the compelling journey the characters commence on, internally as well as physically leaves no question as to why.

Japan in the Sengoku period, overwrought with bandits, tyranny, samurais, and wars brings Hyakkimaru and Dororo together by a chance encounter. Together they find their way through war ravaged countryside, slaying demons, and trying to understand what it means to be human.

4. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga, is another cult favorite seinen manga series of all time, depicting the story of Thorfinn, a young viking, is desperate to exert vengeance on the killer of his father. However, through a twist of fate he ends up working as a slave in a farm, where he meets a young girl and learns to let go of his past burdens. Redeemed as a pacifist, he regrets his past actions and dreams of journeying to Vinland, a place of peace and abundance as his father used to tell him.

Crossing the many detours life forces on his way, he eventually settled in Vinland with his motley crew in peace alongside the natives. Vinland Saga is a beautiful story of rage, redemption, the lightness that comes from letting go of expectations, burdens, and the fleeting nature of peace in the cycle of existence.

3. Lone Wolf and the Cub

Lone Wolf and the Cub tells the story of a father struggling to protect his young child, while trying to survive and seek vengeance in a cruel world. Once a respected leader, now an assassin on the run, his journey takes him to the darkest of places. Both he, and his son end up slaughtering numerous people until it all comes to a conclusion in grief, fatigue, and ultimately the end of the cycle of vengeance in a bittersweet way.

The manga boasts of containing possibly the longest single fight sequence spanning more than a hundred pages and is a must for fans who appreciate action packed plot lines driven by bloodlust.

2. Berserk

Berserk is a manga that is famous for its tight narrative, character depth and masterful handling of dark themes and issues without taking away from the story. The story shows A wounded mercenary on a mission to seek vengeance and free the land from the tyranny of an ex-ally turned demon.

Berserk wins heart at every turn with its twists, despair and the deep rooted bonds the characters manage to nurture over time. It also shows how kindness can be the greatest grace in people’s lives and the necessity of the same in trying times.

1. Shigurui

Shigurui, similar to Vagabond, deals with dark themes, and how the greed of the rich with complete disregard for the masses shape up a society ridden with violence and bloodshed. The manga focuses on two skilled samurais, one-armed Fujiki Gennosuke, and the blind Irako Seigen when they meet to fight in a tournament arranged by a feudal lord.

However, unlike other tournaments, this one required the samurais to fight with real katana instead of the usual wooden ones. The story takes a turn when the narrative starts flashing back to the history between the two that lead them to duel here. It is intrinsically detailed, gory, and will keep the fans on edge with its narrative style.

Whether you are a fan of action, artstyle, character-driven plots, or narratives that send a deep message through to the readers, this list has it all. If you feel the absence of Vagabond acutely, maybe it is time to pink one of these and delve into a new world of fantasy to keep you entertained!

