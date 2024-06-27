Berserk Chapter 377 Update: Studio Gaga Artist Reveals Progress On Latest Outing

Berserk, a brutal manga series, has been a bleak and brutal one since its inception in the 1980s. After the death of creator Kentaro Miura, the mangaka friends, writer Kouji Mori, and Studio Gaga artists completed the Band of the Hawk story. As the series continues, readers are curious about the next chapter, and a major update from Gaga's artist has revealed the progress of chapter 377.

Studio Gaga artist reveals progress on the Berserk manga

One of the main artists at Studio Gaga, Drache Doratan, shared an update when it came to chapter 377 while also discussing his time with the Elden Ring DLC campaign, Shadow of the Erdtree. The artist said, "The manuscript has already been submitted, so I expect it will be published soon. Sorry for the wait, but please wait a little longer."

Berserk has not announced a new anime adaptation for the Band of the Hawk, which has remained unaddressed since the television series Berserk: Memorial Edition, despite numerous events and battles from the manga remaining unadapted for any anime project.

A brief about Berserk

Berserk explores a wide range of themes and topics. Free will, destiny, and causality are discussed within the series. Human resilience is a recurring theme, with many characters coming from traumatic backgrounds, constantly struggling against an unjust world.

Guts struggles with destiny itself and is constantly resisting the pull of predetermination. Griffith also embodies this idea of resilience, by chasing his dream of ruling his own kingdom, despite his lowborn origins, as well as free will, by his own decision to sacrifice the Band of the Hawk to achieve his dream.

The series also explores human nature and morality, as characters struggle between becoming good human beings or falling into madness and evil. Guts, at the beginning of the story, is presented as an antihero who does not care about killing and is indifferent to people who aid him.

Guts does not act by definitions of right and wrong, he operates within a gray area. Initially, he does not attempt to be heroic or protect the innocent, though his self-motivated actions sometimes do so incidentally. However, as the story progresses, it is shown that he is a person who is deeply conflicted internally.

His tragic and traumatic past, which unfolded in the Golden Age arc, shows Guts as a more complex character. Anne Lauenroth of Anime News Network wrote that Griffith is "not evil at all," but "arrogant and brutally realistic about human nature." The suppression of his own human nature would initiate his demise as the Hawk and the rise of Femto.

Friendship, comradery and human relations are other explored themes. As a child, Guts tried to build some level of friendship with his mercenary group, but due to his traumatic experience with them, he lost trust in people.

However, through the time he was with Griffith and the rest of the Band of the Hawk, Guts formed bonds, friendships, animosities, and co-dependencies, maturing as well as individual.

Betrayal and revenge are major themes in the series. Guts suffered his first betrayal when Gambino sold Guts' body to another soldier for a few coins. He would eventually take revenge against the soldier, killing him on the battlefield and he later would kill Gambino as well.

Religion has been also touched on in the series, mainly through the characters of Mozgus and Farnese. Miura stated that he created Mozgus based on the concept of a rigid personality to create a religious fanatic character with no flexibility. Farnese is presented as the figurehead of the Holy Iron Chain Knights, inquisitors tasked with burning heretics and witches at the stake.

