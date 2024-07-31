Best Psychological Thriller Anime: From Monster To Psycho-Pass

Anime has a way of getting under your skin, making you think deeply, and sometimes, leaving you questioning everything you thought you knew. Within the vast ocean of genres, psychological thrillers particularly stand out for their ability to mess with your mind while keeping you glued to the screen. Here’s a list of the 10 best psychological thriller anime, each one a masterpiece in its own right, that will promise you an unforgettable experience.

Best psychological thriller anime to watch:

1. Monster

Imagine being one of the best neurosurgeons in the world, with a bright future ahead of you, only to have it all turned upside down by one fateful decision. Monster follows the story of Dr. Kenzo Tenma, whose life becomes chaotic after saving a young boy who turns out to be a psychopathic killer.

This gripping series skilfully explores themes such as morality, redemption, and the true nature of evil. As you dive deeper into the story, you’ll find yourself questioning the very fabric of humanity. It's a slow burn, but worth every second.

2. Death Note

Imagine having the power to kill anyone in the world, just by writing their name in a notebook! Death Note dives into this with the story of Light Yagami, a high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook that grants him the power of life and death.

Advertisement

However, Light's quest to free the world from evil spirals out of control and the show becomes a tense game of cat and mouse between him and the brilliant detective, L. Death Note is a classic tale of good versus evil, but with plenty of twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.

3. Psycho-Pass

Set in a dystopian future where the government can predict and prevent crimes before they happen, Psycho-Pass raises many thought-provoking questions about free will and justice.

The gripping series follows Akane Tsunemori, a rookie inspector who learns that the system she had so much faith in isn’t as infallible as she thought. With its well-developed characters and dark, cyberpunk setting, Psycho-Pass will keep you on the edge of your seat till the very end.

4. Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue depicts the dark side of fame and the heavy psychological toll it can take on one's mind. This film follows Mima Kirigoe, a pop idol who decides to transition into acting, only to find herself getting stalked by a fan and haunted by a ghostly doppelganger.

Advertisement

Soon Mima’s grasp on reality begins to slip and the lines between her personal life and her roles blur, leading into a terrifying descent into madness. This mind-bending psychological thriller is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

5. The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland is a horrifying psychological thriller that follows three children who live in an orphanage. On the surface, Grace Field House is an ideal orphanage where children live happily under the care of their loving ‘Mama’. But when Emma, Norman, and Ray discover the horrifying truth about the orphanage and plan to escape.

With its young and smart protagonists and suspenseful plot twists, this anime will keep you on the edge of your seat, rooting for the children as they set on their dangerous quest to freedom.

6. Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim masterfully combines psychological horror with sci-fi. It is set in a Dystopian world where alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by burrowing into their brains. Amidst this high school student, Shinichi Izumi’s life takes a turn when a parasite accidentally merges with his right hand instead of his brain. Eventually he and his parasite partner, Migi, together fight against other parasites that pose a threat to humanity.

Advertisement

The blend of horror, action, and philosophical elements makes "Parasyte" a must-watch within the genre.

7. Erased

Erased is a poignant and suspenseful series about Satoru Fujinuma, a young man who possesses a unique ability to travel back in time to prevent tragic events.

When his mother is murdered, Satoru is sent 18 years into the past, where he must solve the mystery of a series of child kidnappings to save her and prevent a series of events that lead to her death.

This anime beautifully balances emotional depth with nail-biting suspense, making it a must-watch for any fan of psychological thrillers.

8. Code Geass

Set in an alternate future where the Holy Empire of Britannia has conquered Japan, Code Geads follows Lelouch vi Britannia, an exiled prince who gains a mysterious power called Geass. With this power, Lelouch becomes the masked vigilante Zero and leads a rebellion against Britannia.

Code Geass is a rollercoaster of plot twists and tense moments. It skilfully depicts the price of power and the consequences of vengeance.

9. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate delves into the concept of time travel and turns it into a compelling story full of unexpected twists and emotional moments. The story follows Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, and his friends. Together they accidentally discover a way to send messages to the past. As they experiment with their newfound ability, they realize the dangerous consequences of altering time.

Advertisement

This anime masterfully blends science fiction with psychological thriller, creating an unforgettable experience that will leave you contemplating long after the credits roll.

10. Kakegurui

Kakegurui is a wild ride through the world of mind games and high-stakes gambling. Set in Hyakkaou Private Academy, where the social status of students is determined by their gambling skills, the story follows Yumeko Jabami, a new student with a passion for taking risks.

With its intense gambling matches and psychological battles, Kakegurui is both a visual and mental feast. It's thrilling and filled with unpredictable twists that make each episode an amazing watch.

Each of these anime offers a unique addition to the psychological thriller genre, delivering gripping suspense and interesting plots that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Whether you’re a hardcore anime fan or new to the medium, these shows are certainly going to provide you with a mind-blowing experience. So, grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for an intense psychological journey through these shows. Happy watching!