Grisaia Phantom Trigger Episode 13: Haruto To Face Samejima; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , ‘The Fated Answer,’ saw Maki eliminate a TFA lieutenant but break her arm. Rena, severely injured by Samejima, was rescued by allies, while Ichiru ended up amputating Tohka’s leg. Due to heavy casualties, all SORD students were ordered to withdraw.

However, Haruto secretly departed to retrieve Yuuki and Murasaki, assigning Arisaka to prevent others from following. Meanwhile, Homura’s nerve gas incapacitated Yuuki, but Haruto arrived and killed her. Yuuki and Murasaki escaped, while Haruto stayed behind to pursue Enishi, who was wounded while fleeing in an elevator.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will see Haruto finally confront Samejima, seeking revenge for Aoi’s death. Meanwhile, Ichiru and her team will likely pursue Enishi in an attempt to capture him before he can escape.

However, with Sasaki still active, either Haruto or Ichiru’s group may face unexpected resistance. The episode is set to conclude the battle between CIRS and the TFA, with major confrontations shaping the outcome of the conflict.

Titled ‘Phantom Children,’ Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. In most regions, it will be available on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The episode will premiere on Tokyo MX and other local Japanese networks like BS NTV and Sun TV.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will also be streamed on platforms such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, Netflix, and Prime Video. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, available in North America, Europe, Oceania, and more.

