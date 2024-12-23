Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 And 14 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode focused on Jugram Haschwalth and Bazz-B, once close friends, whose bond was shattered due to Yhwach's influence. Seeking revenge, Bazz-B, the Sternritter H, confronted Jugram at Wahrwelt Castle, resulting in a fierce battle.

Despite putting up a strong fight, Bazz-B was unable to overcome Jugram’s immense power. With the stage set for the finale, fans are now looking forward to how Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14 will unfold. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14 release date and where to stream

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14 is set to air on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliate networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, international viewers can watch the episode with English subtitles on streaming platforms such as Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14 will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. In the U.S., Hulu has exclusive streaming rights, while Disney+ will be accessible in select regions. Indian fans can watch on JioCinema, and viewers in Asia can tune in on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14 will be titled ‘The Visible Answer’ and ‘My Last Words,’ respectively, and will be an hour-long episode. With his loyalty to Yhwach potentially wavering, Haschwalth’s next actions after killing Bazz-B remain uncertain this episode.

Uryu Ishida is expected to confront his conflicted role within the Stern Ritter, likely depicting his unique abilities. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 13 & 14 will also address pivotal conflicts as the war reaches a critical juncture, emphasizing both the Quincy and Soul Reaper struggles.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12, titled Friend, has flashbacks revealing Bazz-B and Haschwalth's tragic history. As children, they survived Yhwach's assault on their village and bonded through hunting and training.

Yhwach later recruited Jugo, valuing his unique ability to empower others rather than his own strength, which devastated Bazz-B. Years later, Jugo became Stern Ritter commander while Bazz-B remained resentful.

In the present, Bazz-B challenges Haschwalth, exploiting Yhwach's temporary vulnerability. However, Jugo defeats him with ease in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 12, severing his arm and fatally wounding him.

