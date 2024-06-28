Kento Nanami Voice Actor Kenjiro Tsuda: What Other Characters Did He Play?

People are absolutely in love with the character of Kento Nanami from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, and a lot of the credit goes to Kenjiro Tsuda. A voice actor who has given life to many characters over his long career, Tsuda is known for his deep and enigmatic timber which easily impresses the audience.

However, Nanami Kento from Jujutsu Kaisen and Hannes from Attack on Titan are not the only iconic characters that Kenjiro Tsuda has voiced over his long career. Here are 10 more anime characters voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda that you should check out.

Seijuro Mikoshiba - Free!

Kenjiro Tsuda plays the character of Seijuro Mikoshiba, the captain of the Samezuka Swimming Club, in the popular swimming anime series Free! Even though he is a side character in the show, Seoijuro leaves an impression on the audience as not only a cheerful upperclassman but also a great older brother. Although this character is different than Tsuda’s usual serious roles, his voice fits perfectly.

Nicholas Brown - GANGSTA

Nicholas Brown’s character is definitely a unique one on the list as although a very serious mercenary in the series, he is deaf. Kenjiro Tsuda, who had never voiced a deaf character before, visited the Federation of the Deaf in Tokyo to prepare for the role. He did an incredible job giving life to Nicholas Brown who is an iconic deaf character in anime.

Isshiki Ōtsutsuki - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Kenjiro Tsuda’s deep and imposing voice fits perfectly with Isshiki Ōtsutsuki, who is one of the most important villains in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Tsuda was able to perfectly embody this terrifyingly powerful villain in all his glory and Isshiki’s fight with Naruto was one of the highlights of the series for many fans.

Joe Logan/ Higan - Ninja Kamui

One of Kenjiro Tsuda’s most recent roles as former ninja Joe Logan/ Higan in the ONA Ninja Kamui truly proves how much he has matured as a Seiyū. Higan is a ninja who has escaped his clan and lives with his family under the alias Joe Logan. But when his family is brutally murdered, he goes back to take revenge on those who wronged him. The serious and dark role of Higan is perfectly suited for Tsuda.

Jegal Taek - God of High School

Another intimidating villain who fits Kenjiro Tsuda’s voice perfectly is Jegal Taek from the popular series God of High School, based on the Webtoon of the same name. Jegal is a temperamental guy who is one of the top three fighters in the tournament. Tsuda’s voice is able to perfectly embody this volatile and powerful fighter in the series.

Kishibe - Chainsaw Man

People who love Tsuda as Nanami will definitely also love him as Kishibe in Chainsaw Man. Even though Kishibe appears in episode 10 of the anime and did not get too many scenes in the first season, his training with Denji and Power is truly hilarious. We will definitely get to see more of Kishibe, who is a devil hunter in the future seasons of Chainsaw Man.

Joker - Fire Force

Fire Force’s Joker is a character who can be best described as an anti-hero. Neither truly good nor evil, Joker only does things that serve his own purpose. Even though he is usually known for his serious character portrayal, Kenjiro Tsuda was able to perfectly capture the chaotic essence of Joker in the series and truly brought out his sadistic side to the screen.

Overhaul - My Hero Academia

Another iconic villain that has been immortalized on the screen by Kenjiro Tsuda is Overhaul. An incredibly powerful character, Overhaul first appears as a level-headed Yakuza boss. However, as more time passes, he becomes more and more unhinged in his pursuit of evil. Tsuda was able to capture the various emotions of the characters perfectly and made Overhaul one of the most terrifying yet favorite villains of the series.

Seto Kaiba - Yu-Gi-Oh!

Even though most Yu-Gi-Oh! fans know Eric Stuart to be Seto Kaiba’s voice, Kenjiro Tsuda also did a fantastic job in the series. People who watched the anime in its original Japanese version definitely fell in love with Tsuda’s voice behind this aloof yet kind character. Seto Kaiba remains one of the most iconic characters in anime thanks to Tsuda’s incredible abilities.

Tatsu - The Way of the House Husband

Easily one of Tsuda’s best and most hilarious roles in his whole career is Tatsu from The Way of the House Husband. Tatsu is a former mafia boss who has turned his life around after marrying a woman and settling into his role of a perfect house husband. This slice-of-life anime is hilarious in its portrayal of this big tattooed mafia boss doing mundane everyday tasks in the most dramatic way possible. Kenjiro Tsuda’s perfect embodiment of the character makes it a very enjoyable and funny show.

