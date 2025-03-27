Medalist Episode 13: Six Badge Test Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Medalist Episode 13 will see Inori take part in the six-level badge test after a brief reunion with Hikaru, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Medalist episode, ‘Shirone's Lesson,’ saw Tsukasa demonstrate Rioh’s program himself, executing every move perfectly. Rioh was stunned by Tsukasa’s skill, realizing it rivaled Jun’s. Hitomi explained that Tsukasa had to refine his abilities to keep up with her when they were ice dance partners.
Acknowledging Tsukasa’s talent, Rioh finally accepted him as his coach. The next day, ballet expert Kohaku Shirone arrived at the training camp. Inori struggled with ballet but pushed herself to improve. With the techniques they learned, Inori, Rioh, and Ryoka mastered their triple-double combos.
As the camp came to an end, Inori expressed her excitement to keep improving. Medalist Episode 13 will see the six-level badge test take place, at the same venue where Inori first competed and met Hikaru. Before the test begins, Hikaru will appear and promise Inori that they will meet again at the national championships.
The test will consist of three evaluations that determine whether skaters like Inori and Rioh qualify for the next level. As the final episode of the season, it will depict Inori’s progress and set up her continued journey toward becoming the titular medalist.
Medalist Episode 13, titled ‘Morning Arrives,’ will be released on February 9, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, with different release times depending on the region. In Japan, it will air on TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi, as well as streaming on platforms like ABEMA and Niconico.
International viewers can stream Medalist Episode 13 on Disney+, as the series is not included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 lineup. The entire anime will also be available on Hulu in select regions.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
