One Piece Chapter 1143 Brief Spoilers Out: Truth Behind Harald’s Murder Revealed As Loki Falls Before Luffy; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1143 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘God’s Knight,’ where the cover story features the Straw Hat crew engaging in a race on flying fish. The chapter then reveals two powerful Devil Fruits possessed by the Holy Knights.

Saint Shepherd Sommers has eaten the Iba Iba no Mi (Thorn-Thorn Fruit), which activates when someone touches a target he has marked. The stronger the person's affection for the target, the more painful the thorns become.

Meanwhile, Saint Rimoshifu Killingham wields the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Qilin, allowing him to materialize objects from people's dreams. This is further explained in a scene in the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers where, while eating in the forest, the Holy Knights realize they have no salt.

In response, Sommers begins thinking about it, and Killingham puts him to sleep. He then pulls salt out of Sommers' dream, demonstrating the fruit’s ability to create objects both for practical use and more destructive purposes.

This scene further confirms that Killingham was responsible for putting the children of Elbaf to sleep and manifesting the nightmare beasts seen earlier. The One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers then shift back to the Underworld, where Loki confronts Luffy’s group.

In a surprising turn, Luffy lands a weak punch on Loki, causing him to faint. Zoro immediately notices that Loki is already close to death despite his aggressive demeanor. With Loki incapacitated, Luffy requests Gerd to treat him. Initially hesitant, Gerd eventually agrees.

Advertisement

The One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers also feature a flashback of Hajrudin’s past, revealing that Loki bullied him throughout childhood. In the present, Hajrudin declares his intent to avenge their father’s murder, implying a deep-seated grudge.

However, the spoilers end with Loki regaining consciousness and cryptically saying: “Do you really think I killed Father because I wanted to? I know you don’t believe that either.” This statement hints at the possibility of other reasons for their father Harald’s death. There will be no break next week.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.