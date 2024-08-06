Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Episode 5 Delayed Indefinitely: What Went Wrong?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 premiered in July 2024 with episodes following a weekly release schedule. However, Studio Palette and other staff of the show confirmed that the broadcast will be postponed to maintain a high quality of production. Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Episode 5 was all set to release on August 7, 2024. In the official statement from the production committee on X (formerly known as Twitter), they further clarified that the reason for postponing was to maintain the quality of the main story.

“The KimiSen 2 Production Committee will continue to work together with the original novel's author, Kei Sazane, the original novel's editorial department, and the production studio. Including the episodes that have already aired, the entire staff will make every effort to meet the expectations of those who have been looking forward to the work. We sincerely appreciate your understanding” read the statement.

Kei Sazane, who is the author of the original light novel on which the series is based also took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. “I am truly sorry that some of you may feel uneasy. That is why, as the original author, I think the most important thing is to reassure everyone by honestly informing them of the positive future of 'KimiSen Season 2.' First of all, the postponement of Season 2 is due to a positive reason: 'We want to deliver 'Kimi Sen' as a work that can be enjoyed even more.” said Sazane.

The author also revealed concerns regarding the quality of the visuals in some parts of the animation led to the decision being taken. Following the news, the studio also revealed that selected episodes from the first season will be re-aired, starting on August 7. Here’s a revamped release schedule for the episodes.

August 7 - Season 1 Episode 1

August 14 - Season 1 Episode 2

August 21 - Season 1 Episode 3

August 28 - Season 1 - Episode 5

September 4 - Season 1 - Episode 9

September 11 - Season 1 - Episode 10

September 18 - Season 1 Episode 11

September 25 - Season 1 Episode 12

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 will resume streaming from the first episode when it returns. Details regarding the new release schedule will be available on the official website at a later date. The series will be available on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia (Southeast Asia - select regions). The anime’s Blu-ray Disc has also been delayed.

Yuki Inaba directs Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 with Shunsuke Ishikawa working on the script. The series focuses on the main protagonists Isaka and Alice, who are enemies on the battlefield but have secret feelings for each other. Now with the series being delayed, who knows if the war between the two nations, and the two lovers will ever end. Stay tuned for more updates on Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2!

Note - The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators

