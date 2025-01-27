The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World episode saw Shaga mistreat his captives before receiving a mysterious letter. Meanwhile, Ken’ichi assembled his log cabin with help from Myarey and her friends. During a bike ride, he encountered hostile dog beastmen, though he quickly drove them away.

He and Myarey also treated an injured bobcat before releasing it. Later, Primura visited and confessed her feelings for him, which Ken’ichi gently declined. He also learnt of modern items in the capital, as well as news of a mayonnaise summoning mage that slayed a dragon.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 4 will likely focus on Ken’ichi investigating the inventor responsible for the modern items in the capital, suspecting a connection to his own world. This exploration may reveal hints about this individual’s motives as well.

The foreign inventor’s introduction will likely create the groundwork for a new ally in Ken’ichi’s adventures. Additionally, Primura’s journey may briefly be featured, offering a look into her status and current role in the unfolding events.

Titled ‘Adventurers (Kenichi and His Eight Allies),’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 4 will air on Japanese television at 9 pm JST on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Most global regions will experience the release on January 30, with release times adjusted to their time zones.

In Japan, The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 4 will be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Bandai Channel. The anime series will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

