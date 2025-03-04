The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 9: Ken’ichi To Move Again; Release DEETS
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 9 may see Ken’ichi relocate his home once more, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The Timid Mage,’ Anemone’s fireball starts a fire, but it is quickly extinguished. She faints from exhaustion, and Ken'ichi helps her recover with canned peaches. They invite Mary and Cineria for a barbecue, where Primura proposes selling Ken'ichi’s picture books and food in Astrantia.
Business begins but is disrupted by two men making false claims. A tiger beastwoman, Nyamena, exposes them and is hired as a bodyguard. Anemone refines her magic, while Ken'ichi discovers gemstones. Princess Lilith and her mother take an interest in Ken'ichi.
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 9 will begin by introducing Princess Lilith and her mother, clarifying their background and possible motives regarding Ken'ichi. While their true intentions may not be revealed immediately, their stance as potential allies or adversaries should become clearer.
The focus will then return to Ken'ichi and Primura as they handle their growing business and household. Primura’s restaurant will receive particular attention. The episode will likely conclude with an event that forces Ken'ichi to consider relocating once again.
Titled ‘So It’s A Spider, So What?,’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 9 will air on Japanese television at 9 pm JST on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Most global regions will experience the release on March 5, with release times adjusted to their time zones.
In Japan, The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 9 will be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Bandai Channel. The anime series will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.