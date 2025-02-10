The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 6: Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Moon Over an Old Castle,’ Ken'ichi returns Primura to Mallow, and some freed slaves choose to work for them while others return home. Anemone, abandoned by her family, remains with Ken'ichi. They sell the bandits’ loot and claim bounties. Amana offers to raise Anemone, but she insists on staying with Ken'ichi.

A month later, North Pole arrests the noble behind Shaga and is promoted, while Mallow and Primura create a draisine and gain noble status. After fending off kidnappers, Ken'ichi dismantles his home and escapes with Anemone and the bobcat on a motorcycle.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 6 will see Ken'ichi establish a new home near a lake, where Anemone begins learning to read and write. He will also start researching biodiesel fuel.

Myarey will eventually track them down and, without much discussion, move in with them. She will inform Ken'ichi that Primura has been proposed to by North Pole. With this change in their living situation, Ken'ichi, Anemone, Myarey, and the bobcat will have to adjust to their new circumstances.

Titled ‘The Book Loving…’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper Episode 6 will air on Japanese television on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9 PM JST. This release will be localized to February 13 in most other regions as well.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 6 and the rest of the Winter 2025 anime series have been confirmed to be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

